On the day when Their Royal Highnesses King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the Honours of Scotland at a Thanksgiving Service in St Giles’ there are dissenting voices to be heard.

Anti monarchy protesters dressed in yellow have taken up position outside the High Court where unless the royal procession crane their necks they will not be seen by any except those in the People’s Procession coming from Edinburgh Castle.

Along with the protesters are some royalists sitting side by side – and further down the Mile there was some anti monarchy graffiti being washed off.

Scene from the Royal Mile first thing this morning… pic.twitter.com/CTevljT5Hu — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) July 5, 2023

Scenes on The Royal Mile ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla receiving the Honours of Scotland 5 July 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

