Two pedestrians, an 88-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, were taken to hospital after a crash involving the driver of a black Subaru.

The incident took place on West Mains Road at Mayfield Road at 1.30pm on Saturday 24 June 2023 while the pedestrians were crossing the road.

The 80-year-old female driver of the Subaru was not injured following the incident, but the pedestrians remain in The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Medical staff describe their condition as stable.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, Roads Policing Unit, Livingston, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, including dash-cam footage. If you have not yet come forward to police, then please call officers via 101 quoting reference number 2103 of Saturday, 24 June 2023.”

