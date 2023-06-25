First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to Brussels this week for a series of trade, diplomatic and policy engagements.

During his first overseas visit since taking up post, the First Minister will set out his vision for Scotland’s relationship with the EU, and how we can work closely with European partners in response to common challenges, both now and in the future.

The First Minister said: “Scotland has been taken out of the EU despite voting to remain, and the UK Government’s Brexit deal is making it harder for Scots to travel, work, trade and do business in EU countries. Despite this, Scotland remains steadfastly European and committed to strong, fruitful relations with our neighbours and partners in the European Union.

“During this visit, I will set out Scotland’s vision for a meaningful and mutually beneficial relationship with the European Union, highlighting what Scotland can contribute to support the ambitions of the EU, as a like-minded neighbour that shares its founding values of respect for human rights, sustainable development, and sustainable prosperity built on international cooperation.

“I look forward to my first overseas trip in my role as First Minister to the heart of the European Union, to represent Scotland’s interests and priorities and build on our longstanding relationships with friends from across the EU.”

