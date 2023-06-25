First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to Brussels this week for a series of trade, diplomatic and policy engagements.
During his first overseas visit since taking up post, the First Minister will set out his vision for Scotland’s relationship with the EU, and how we can work closely with European partners in response to common challenges, both now and in the future.
The First Minister said: “Scotland has been taken out of the EU despite voting to remain, and the UK Government’s Brexit deal is making it harder for Scots to travel, work, trade and do business in EU countries. Despite this, Scotland remains steadfastly European and committed to strong, fruitful relations with our neighbours and partners in the European Union.
“During this visit, I will set out Scotland’s vision for a meaningful and mutually beneficial relationship with the European Union, highlighting what Scotland can contribute to support the ambitions of the EU, as a like-minded neighbour that shares its founding values of respect for human rights, sustainable development, and sustainable prosperity built on international cooperation.
“I look forward to my first overseas trip in my role as First Minister to the heart of the European Union, to represent Scotland’s interests and priorities and build on our longstanding relationships with friends from across the EU.”
Two elderly pedestrians in hospital after Mayfield Road crash
Two pedestrians, an 88-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, were taken to hospital after a crash involving the driver of a black Subaru. The incident took place on West Mains Road at Mayfield Road at 1.30pm on Saturday 24 June 2023 while the pedestrians were crossing the road. The 80-year-old female driver of the Subaru…
Scotland saddles up to mark 10 years of Stobo Castle Ladies Day
Get your ticket for Scotland’s biggest and most prestigious raceday. Revellers will dress to impress at the tenth instalment of Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse – the final year the event will be sponsored by the luxurious spa resort. A celebration of fashion, live music, delectable food and drink and world-class racing proves…
Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson sign up for Victor and Barry book
404 Ink has sealed the deal on a ‘Victor and Barry’ reflective by Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson. Scotland’s current Publisher of the Year, 404 Ink, have acquired world rights to Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium: A Meander Down Memory Close by actors Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson. The full-colour, highly illustrated reflective will be…
Care home partners with leading association to bolster offerings
NAPA will support Edinburgh care home’s 130 unique activities for residents. A new partnership with the UK’s leading activity and engagement association will see fun-loving pensioners at an Edinburgh care home introduced to a selection of unique and fulfilling opportunities. The partnership between Cramond Residence and the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) – a charity…
Jupiter Artland plans given the go ahead
Plans for a new gallery and visitor centre at Jupiter Artland have been approved. The new addition to the 100 acre sculpture park in West Edinburgh, will serve as the new entrance for visitors and help to secure Jupiter Artland’s long-term sustainable future. It will allow Jupiter Artland to extend the reach of its learning…
Pride Edinburgh 2023 – in photos
Pride Edinburgh took place on Saturday on a beautiful sunny day with thousands of people taking part, all having a happy day. This is Scotland’s longest running celebration of diversity “ensuring the rainbow shines over the capital”. The movement began in 1994 to promote LGBT life in Edinburgh and elsewhere. © 2023 Martin McAdam ©…