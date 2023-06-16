A taxi boss has suggested legal action could be taken against Edinburgh Council’s “ludicrous” plan to ban private hire vehicles from George Street once it is pedestrianised, while maintaining access for black cabs.
The £36 million project to turn the city centre thoroughfare into a ‘cycling street’ with wider pavements will introduce new traffic restrictions, although ‘permitted’ vehicles such as delivery and postal vans will be allowed to enter between 7pm and 10am.
Under the current proposals, that window will also apply to black cabs – but not pre-booked cars such as Ubers which make up the majority of the city’s taxis.
Council transport convener Cllr Scott Arthur said up to 5,000 taxis enter the street every day and that keeping this level of access would diminish the aims of the scheme.
However Kevin Woodburn, who runs the private hire firm Capital Cars, has called for “fair and equal treatment” of the trade’s two sectors, saying either both types of taxi should be permitted on George Street or neither should.
And speaking at the Transport Committee on Thursday, he hinted at a possible legal challenge against the council over the new rules.
“We fail to understand the reasoning and the logic,” he told councillors.
Mr Woodburn said two-thirds of the vehicles licensed by the council are private hire taxis, adding: “The majority of the vehicles who service the public are not allowed access while the minority are – it makes no sense to us.”
Describing the situation as “ludicrous,” he said there was “no data to back up why this decision has been taken”.
He said: “My concern is that we once again are being put in a position where we have no choice but to go down a legal route.”
A written deputation submitted by Mr Woodburn added: “We are probably having to look at legal recourse to eventually have a conversation about this and other potential plans, all at yet another horrendous expense to everyone involved, including the council tax paying public of Edinburgh.”
Cllr Arthur said the more traffic restrictions are relaxed, “the more of the value of what we’re trying to do is lost”.
He said: “Even allowing taxis in the evening, we think there would be about one a minute coming in.
“During peak times, we’ve got data that shows between 3,000 and 5,000 taxis come into George Street in a day.
“If we allowed that level of access, whilst it might be good for businesses, in the short-term we’d lose a lot of the value we’re trying to deliver on the street if 5,000 taxis come in in a single day.”
The George Street transformation is now set to commence in 2025 – a year later than previously anticipated.
It will create a ‘European style cycling street’ within the central carriageway, connecting the City Centre West East Link (CCWEL) cycle path and the future Meadows to George Street route.
Pavements will be widened to four metres with planters, shrubbery and relaxation spaces along the street. The latest designs also confirmed eight trees will be planted at either end.
Cllr Arthur said the project was “starting to get real” as it moved into the next phase which includes applying for the powers to begin construction and finalising plans.
However, concerns were raised at the meeting about the scheme’s £36 million price tag and the possibility of it rising further.
The council has already committed £15 million and a report said a further £10 million will have to be taken from the active travel budget, while additional external funding will also be sought.
Cllr Sanne Dijkstra-Downie said the Lib Dem group supported the objectives of the scheme but there remained “major concerns”.
She said: “Given the financial position that we as a council are in, is this scheme actually affordable? Do we know for sure that we want to spend potentially £25 million of council active travel money on this scheme and prioritise this over other spending?
“I’m uneasy about spending active travel funding which is desperately needed across our city in order to satisfy in-part very costly heritage concerns such as specific paving materials.
“I am deeply uncomfortable going forward at this stage with a plan that demands an additional £10 million – maybe more – without any sense of what schemes we would not be able to implement as a result.”
The Liberal Democrats called for the project to be shelved until there is greater clarity on the ‘uncertain’ funding situation, but the move was defeated in a vote.
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Petition urging ministers to scrap HPMAs launched by seafood sector
Scotland’s seafood sector today launched a concerted campaign against Scottish Government plans to ban fishing, aquaculture and harvesting in at least 10% of the country’s waters. Representatives from across the sector submitted a petition calling on ministers to drop its policy on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs). They urged people to support the…
Continue Reading Petition urging ministers to scrap HPMAs launched by seafood sector
Finding Greyfriars Bobby – the film star
The cremated remains of the Skye Terrier who starred in the 1961 Disney movie about Greyfriars Bobby were commemorated on Friday and placed in the custody of Greyfriars Kirk where a casket is now on display. There is already a commemorative headstone in the cemetery to the famous dog. Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron,…
Council pulls plug on popular Musselburgh fireworks celebration
East Lothian Council have clipped the wings of Musselburgh’s popular fireworks display held at the Honest Toun’s racecourse. The annual event in November will not go ahead this year – with council officials blaming concerns about disturbing wildlife in the neighbouring lagoons. Last year the racecourse and the Musselburgh Common Good Fund contributed £40,000 to…
Continue Reading Council pulls plug on popular Musselburgh fireworks celebration
Five things you need to know today
Nairns scoop eight awards Nairn’s, one of Edinburgh’s longest running businesses, has reason to celebrate after winning eight awards at the 2023 Free From Food Awards. Now in their 16th year, the Free From Food Awards recognise the best in free from food & drink across a diverse range of categories, and are viewed as the supreme mark…
High Street vision for Jock’s Lodge
New Jock’s Lodge images show ‘High Street’ vision. New images of the proposed Jock’s Lodge food and drinks venue have been released by developer Alumno and Orion Pub Company.The planning application, which is recommended for approval by The City of Edinburgh Council later this month, includes 191 student rooms, as well as the ground floor…
Letter from Scotland
Walking on the bird-studded cliffs at St Abbs’ Head on a balmy day last weekend, it was easy to be lulled into believing that “God’s in his heaven and all’s right with the world.” But the past fortnight of dry, sunny, warm weather, with temperatures topping 30°C, may not last long. And indeed the official…