A special concert has been held to celebrate the first year of Big Noise Wester Hailes. The music and social change programme began last year and now works with about 400 children and their families each week.
The music is a route to encouraging and supporting children and young people to reach their full potential.
Learning an instrument and playing in an orchestra builds confidence and creativity and also strengthens community ties.
Big Noise Wester Hailes operates in schools and nurseries and as an after-school club, reducing barriers for parents seeking work or training. Healthy food is also provided before all activity sessions.
On Tuesday, children and young people performed at Clovenstone Primary School – one of Big Noise’s partner schools – as they celebrated the programme’s first birthday.
This was part of a mini tour the children took part in at all three primary schools in the community – Clovenstone, Sighthill and Canal View.
They were joined by the Culture Minister, Christina McKelvie, local politicians, members of the community, and Big Noise staff and volunteers.
The Scottish Government has invested in Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programmes for over decade. Earlier this year, it committed increased support for 2023/24 to ensure the sustainability of the programmes in an increasingly challenging funding context.
Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “Congratulations to Big Noise Wester Hailes as they celebrate their first anniversary.
“Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise orchestral programme has transformed the lives of thousands of young people in disadvantaged communities by tackling child poverty and reducing inequalities.
“These important projects also improve attainment levels and promote the health and wellbeing of our young people. The Scottish Government is proud to have supported Sistema Scotland with annual funding since 2012.”
Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We were so pleased to celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of Big Noise Wester Hailes and the transformational impact it is already having with a special event in the community.
“Big Noise helps young people reach their full potential by improving their confidence and wellbeing and teaches them vital life skills that they can carry with them into adulthood.
“The concert itself was a huge success thanks to our young participants who put on a spectacular performance, and they should be extremely proud of themselves.
“Events like this one is what Big Noise is all about – celebrating the positive achievements and potential in our communities.”
Cathy, mum of Big Noise participant Layla, said: “I loved the concert, it was really brilliant. The kids have come on brilliantly since they first picked up their instruments.
“Being part of Big Noise has really helped Layla with her confidence.
“It’s great that Big Noise means Layla and her friends can mix with other schools in the area – because they otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to.
“She loves the summer club at Big Noise too.”
Layla, who is in Primary 3, added: “I love Big Noise. I love playing the instruments and seeing all my friends.”
Steven Jamieson, head teacher at Clovenstone Primary School, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Big Noise first anniversary celebrations here in Wester Hailes.
“Although it has only been a year, Big Noise already feels part of the school community in Clovenstone.
“In the first year with us, Big Noise has positively impacted upon the children’s engagement and wellbeing.
“One of the many benefits Big Noise bring is the opportunities to develop wider achievements for the children in Clovenstone.
“Today’s concert and last week’s performance at the Scottish Parliament are only the beginning, and we are really excited about what is to come as our partnership develops in the coming years.”
Pride of Scotland winners announced
Two of the Pride of Scotland winners who will be honoured at the Awards ceremony on Thursday night are based in Edinburgh. Sean Donnelly from the Clown Doctors will be recognised with the Community Hero award and Ruth Moss will receive the Special Recognition Award. Ruth’s daughter Sophie Parkinson took her own life at the…
Fireworks safety laws come into effect
The Scottish Government has given local authorities powers to reduce the effect of fireworks. From today any council can designate an area as a Firework Control Zone making it a criminal offence to ignite a firework or knowingly throw a lit firework in such an area. Councils will set the zones up where there are…
Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse the Windrush Generation is celebrated in a series of ten new portraits. These will go on public display for the first time from Thursday for visitors to Edinburgh’s royal palace. The portraits were commissioned by His Majesty The King in 2022 when he was still Duke of Rothesay, and the…
Continue Reading Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a new music company to help breathe new life into the arts sector in Scotland. The ambitious venture has brought together a team of talented classical musicians to form ‘Back In Time For Tea’ who are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic…
Continue Reading New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
UK Government will “show its support” at the Highland Show
The UK Government says it will will show its support for Scotland’s agricultural, food, drink and farming sectors at the Royal Highland Show which begins on Thursday. The UK Government has a tent at the show with “exciting interactive displays”. There will also be a number of UK Government funded projects on display – like…
Continue Reading UK Government will “show its support” at the Highland Show
Student housing refused by planners at Jock’s Lodge
Edinburgh councillors have voted to protect the Jock’s Lodge site, refusing the application for student accommodation after local residents feared the development would “change the nature of the community”. A plan to build a 191-bed block with ground level commercial spaces attracted more than 1,000 objections. The application was thrown out after a three hour…
Continue Reading Student housing refused by planners at Jock’s Lodge