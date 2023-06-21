Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a new music company to help breathe new life into the arts sector in Scotland.

The ambitious venture has brought together a team of talented classical musicians to form ‘Back In Time For Tea’ who are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic set to be performed live in Edinburgh during the festival and beyond.

The project aims to support new music in Scotland, providing a platform for young music talent and raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Funded by the city businessman, House Music Live (HML) will involve a quartet of classical musicians who will create a unique live musical experience for live audiences around the country while raising money to fight motor neurone disease.

From its base in the capital, the production company will also provide opportunities for some of Scotland’s most promising musicians to perform live on stage and gain first-hand experience in music composition, arrangement and event planning.

The newly-formed classical quartet comprises pianist and composer Gregor Blamey from Polmont, Kirkcaldy vocalist Fiona Mackenzie, Dunfermline saxophonist Tom Brogan and bassist Laurie Moore from Glasgow and together they are challenging the notion of musical genre.

They have already created a classical composition of Robert Miles’ Children and a dance version of a classic Beethoven piece, with many more reimagined classics also being worked on.

Initial fund-raising performances will see the band play at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, 3 August before taking centre stage at the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street two days later as an official Fringe show.

“Raising awareness of the depth of talent in the Scottish music scene has been an ambition of mine for some time,” said Mr McAdam, who also owns project management construction company 3mc Property and was the founder of Breathe Easy, which designed facemasks for the hard of hearing during Covid.

“I also wanted to do something which would do a bit of good in the world and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has really backed the idea and been very supportive.

“It’s great to be able to raise money for charitable organisations while at the same time giving young musicians some experience of real-life projects with performers at the top of their game. The talented group we have put together are challenging the notion of musical genre and turning it on its head and I’m confident this is going to be something really special.

“There will be bespoke renditions of lyrics to suit the new arrangements and carefully reworked house classics which will have to be heard to be believed.

“The live music scene in Scotland is still recovering after the pandemic and I hope this helps give it a boost. I’ve been involved in a number of start-ups in my time but few have given me the buzz and excitement which House Music Live has done and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us.”

