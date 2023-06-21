The UK Government says it will will show its support for Scotland’s agricultural, food, drink and farming sectors at the Royal Highland Show which begins on Thursday.
The UK Government has a tent at the show with “exciting interactive displays”. There will also be a number of UK Government funded projects on display – like the burrowing robot which swims through grain bulks to ensure crops are stored more efficiently.
The Heriot-Watt University National Robotarium will display its Miro-E research and educational robot. The Robotarium will announce a partnership with the James Hutton Institute using the Small Robot Company’s Tom v4 agritech robot to help farmers reduce the use of herbicides. And it will also encourage the growth of healthy crops which are vital for food security. This is particularly important when war in Ukraine and population growth threaten food supplies.
Scotland Office and Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ministers will be there to meet up with people and businesses who are helping the government deliver their priority of growing the economy.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack will also be at the Show and will host a reception with the Scotch Whisky Association. Thérèse Coffey will also attend – she is UK Secretary of State for Food & Farming.
On Friday morning John Lamont the UK Government Minister for Scotland will visit the show with Farming Minister Mark Spencer.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Royal Highland Show – Scotland’s biggest outdoor event and among Europe’s largest agribusiness shows – is rightly for many one of the highlights of the calendar.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to have discussions with key players from the various sectors who make such a huge contribution to our everyday lives and help grow the UK economy. It’s also a chance for showgoers to find out more about how the UK Government is delivering for Scotland and to meet the UK military and thank them for their selfless service.
“Working together, the UK Government, the Scottish Government and businesses can ensure our rural economy continues to grow.”
There will be other government agencies in the UK tent – including the Department for Work & Pensions who will provide information about the packages of support it delivers, HMRC with business and tax advice, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport will promote the Shared Rural Network and building digital UK. as well as that, The Northern Lighthouse Board responsible for the waters around Scotland will hav emergency response vehicles will life saving activities for children and The Cabinet Office will be recruiting for the civil service.
Pride of Scotland winners announced
Two of the Pride of Scotland winners who will be honoured at the Awards ceremony on Thursday night are based in Edinburgh. Sean Donnelly from the Clown Doctors will be recognised with the Community Hero award and Ruth Moss will receive the Special Recognition Award. Ruth’s daughter Sophie Parkinson took her own life at the…
Fireworks safety laws come into effect
The Scottish Government has given local authorities powers to reduce the effect of fireworks. From today any council can designate an area as a Firework Control Zone making it a criminal offence to ignite a firework or knowingly throw a lit firework in such an area. Councils will set the zones up where there are…
Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse the Windrush Generation is celebrated in a series of ten new portraits. These will go on public display for the first time from Thursday for visitors to Edinburgh’s royal palace. The portraits were commissioned by His Majesty The King in 2022 when he was still Duke of Rothesay, and the…
Continue Reading Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a new music company to help breathe new life into the arts sector in Scotland. The ambitious venture has brought together a team of talented classical musicians to form ‘Back In Time For Tea’ who are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic…
Continue Reading New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes
A special concert has been held to celebrate the first year of Big Noise Wester Hailes. The music and social change programme began last year and now works with about 400 children and their families each week. The music is a route to encouraging and supporting children and young people to reach their full potential.…
Continue Reading Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes
Student housing refused by planners at Jock’s Lodge
Edinburgh councillors have voted to protect the Jock’s Lodge site, refusing the application for student accommodation after local residents feared the development would “change the nature of the community”. A plan to build a 191-bed block with ground level commercial spaces attracted more than 1,000 objections. The application was thrown out after a three hour…
Continue Reading Student housing refused by planners at Jock’s Lodge