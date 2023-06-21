The UK Government says it will will show its support for Scotland’s agricultural, food, drink and farming sectors at the Royal Highland Show which begins on Thursday.

The UK Government has a tent at the show with “exciting interactive displays”. There will also be a number of UK Government funded projects on display – like the burrowing robot which swims through grain bulks to ensure crops are stored more efficiently.

The Heriot-Watt University National Robotarium will display its Miro-E research and educational robot. The Robotarium will announce a partnership with the James Hutton Institute using the Small Robot Company’s Tom v4 agritech robot to help farmers reduce the use of herbicides. And it will also encourage the growth of healthy crops which are vital for food security. This is particularly important when war in Ukraine and population growth threaten food supplies.

Scotland Office and Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ministers will be there to meet up with people and businesses who are helping the government deliver their priority of growing the economy.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack will also be at the Show and will host a reception with the Scotch Whisky Association. Thérèse Coffey will also attend – she is UK Secretary of State for Food & Farming.

Scotland Office Minister, John Lamont, speaking in Bryant Park New York in April 2023 PHOTO Martin P McAdam

On Friday morning John Lamont the UK Government Minister for Scotland will visit the show with Farming Minister Mark Spencer.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Royal Highland Show – Scotland’s biggest outdoor event and among Europe’s largest agribusiness shows – is rightly for many one of the highlights of the calendar.



“It’s a fantastic opportunity to have discussions with key players from the various sectors who make such a huge contribution to our everyday lives and help grow the UK economy. It’s also a chance for showgoers to find out more about how the UK Government is delivering for Scotland and to meet the UK military and thank them for their selfless service.



“Working together, the UK Government, the Scottish Government and businesses can ensure our rural economy continues to grow.”

There will be other government agencies in the UK tent – including the Department for Work & Pensions who will provide information about the packages of support it delivers, HMRC with business and tax advice, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport will promote the Shared Rural Network and building digital UK. as well as that, The Northern Lighthouse Board responsible for the waters around Scotland will hav emergency response vehicles will life saving activities for children and The Cabinet Office will be recruiting for the civil service.

Some of the members of the Scottish Affairs Committee were in New York for Tartan Week and Chair Pete Wishart will be at the Royal Highland Show on Friday PHOTO © 2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

