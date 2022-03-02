In an exciting move Sistema Scotland has announced the appointments of two of the officials who will run Big Noise Wester Hailes.

The awaited project which will make Wester Hailes the centre for the next orchestral project involving children will begin soon, and the appointment of management is a key step. A Big Noise Centre will be founded and now Stewart Wilson previously Senior Musician at Big Noise Raploch, has been appointed Head of Centre for Big Noise Wester Hailes and Kirsty Robertson, formerly with Imaginate, is joining the team as Operations Manager. Sistema Scotland and The City of Edinburgh Council will work with Clovenstone, Canal View and Sighthill Primary and Nursery Schools to deliver Big Noise Wester Hailes.

Supporters include Bailie Gifford, Parabola Foundation and players of People’s Postcode Lottery (PPL) with many others. PPL already support other Big Noise projects in Scotland.

The ethos of Big Noise is to teach children how to play music in a symphony orchestra which then becomes a community, allowing them to gain confidence with their new skills. Through music and nurturing relationships, from infancy to adulthood, Big Noise supports participants’ wellbeing and helps them reach their full potential. The programme also aims to strengthen the amazing communities where it is based; developing relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to work together and tackle inequalities for the long term.

The project will begin with all children in Primary 1 and 2, expanding torch nursery to Primary 3 children during the year – which is about 400 children. The orchestra will then grow each year.

Independent evaluation of the Big Noise model by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health has shown that taking part in Big Noise helps children to improve their concentration and language skills, enhance their problem solving and decision making, increase their self-esteem and develop strong friendships and support networks.

Big Noise Wester Hailes Head of Centre Stewart Wilson, said: “I’m delighted to be leading Sistema Scotland’s newest Big Noise centre here in Wester Hailes and I’m really looking forward to working closely with the community and all our partners. By springtime our team of musicians will be in the local primary schools and supporting children to learn and make music together. It’s a wonderful time to start a brand new Big Noise programme.”

Big Noise Wester Hailes Operations Manager Kirsty Robertson, said: “I’m thrilled to join the Big Noise Wester Hailes team and Sistema Scotland. It will be great to see Big Noise grow and flourish in this amazing community and to work with the children and their families. I am excited to join the organisation at this exciting time and help launch this new Big Noise programme which will have so many wide-reaching benefits for those involved.”

L-R Stewart Wilson – Head of Centre, Big Noise Douglas Hercules, Lisa and Erin – Sighthill Primary School, Wester Hailes

Kirsty Robertson – Operations Manager, Big Noise Wester Hailes

and Marie Dunn – Headteacher, Sighthill Primary School, Wester Hailes

Councillor Ian Perry, Education Convener at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I am delighted that Big Noise will soon be starting in Wester Hailes and am looking forward to seeing the positive impacts of the programme benefit children and families in the community. This will be a great opportunity for our youngest community members and I hope to see them perform together in the future.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We have worked in partnership with Sistema Scotland for over nine years and are delighted to see the first Big Noise centre open in Edinburgh. Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we can help Sistema Scotland share the benefits of Big Noise to the children, young people and families of Wester Hailes.”

Stewart has been involved with Big Noise since 2013, working closely with children, young people and families in Stirling through his role as Senior Musician at Big Noise Raploch. Kirsty has worked as Music Development Coordinator at Aberdeen Performing Arts where she was responsible for developing, managing and delivering a programme of music-making for ages 1-18, as well as running a large community choir. More recently she worked as Schools Project Manager at Imaginate, Scotland’s national organisation that promotes, develops and celebrates theatre and dance for children and young people.

Other Big Noise Projects in Scotland:

Big Noise Raploch (Stirling) established 2008. Almost 500 members – from babies to S6

Big Noise Govanhill (Glasgow) established 2013. More than 1,100 members – from babies to S3 Big Noise Torry (Aberdeen) established 2015. More than 600 members – from babies to S2

Big Noise Douglas (Dundee) established 2017. Almost 500 members – from babies to P6

Big Noise Fallin (Stirling) established 2021. Almost 100 members

