Scottish Conservatives, and principally, Murdo Fraser MSP have proposed a Member’s Bill to improve ways of dealing with fly-tipping, and it is open for comment now.

Mr Fraser is aiming to significantly improve on current legislation which dates back to 1990. His bill is being backed by organisations including NFU Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates.

The plans propose a strict liability, which would mean the generator of the waste would be responsible for clearing it up and paying any fines.

The bill seeks to increase sanctions for fly-tipping, including by lifting the current fixed-penalty notice of £200, improve data collection of incidents and to guarantee the person on whose land waste is disposed on is not responsible for its removal. At present there are a variety of bodies collecting data and to whom instances of fly-tipping can currently be reported, but the hope is for a more streamlined system with stronger sanctions. Jeremy Balfour MSP for Lothian backs the bill and wants as many people as possible to make their feelings known during the consultation period which runs until 23 May.

Mr Balfour said: “I am pleased to be backing my colleague Murdo Fraser’s plans to crack down on fly-tipping.

“All too often fly-tipping is a scourge on our beautiful landscape and communities in the Lothians.

“It is completely selfish and unacceptable to dump waste at unauthorised locations. It is the public, landowners and our local authorities in Lothian who are left to pick up the pieces.

“This new bill is essential for strengthening current laws against fly-tipping which stretch back decades.

“I would encourage everyone in the Lothians to get involved during the consultation process in the coming weeks and months and make their feelings known.

“I also hope that this sensible piece of legislation will secure cross-party backing from my fellow MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.”

