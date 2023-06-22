Following their AGM earlier in the week the SNP Group has announced changes to its frontline team.

Cllr Adam McVey remains leader and has announced some alterations to their key spokespeople.

Leader of the SNP Group Cllr Adam McVey said: “This is a strong team to take the Labour, Tory, LibDem administration to task for the repeated failures and broken promises we’ve seen in the last year.

“SNP councillors have led on key issues like protecting staff conditions, in housing services, fighting horrendous cuts to education and social care services, preventing drug deaths, promoting equality and the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre. We will continue to push to make progress for our city and carry the trust of our residents with care.

The enhanced team allows the fantastic talent we have in the group and helps make an even more positive impact for our capital.”

Full SNP team:

Cllr Simita Kumar becomes spokesperson for Education and Young People

Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan takes on a new role with responsibility for Community Planning

Cllr David Key will speak on Housing and Homelessness

Cllr Euan Hyslop taken on Economy and Fair Work

Cllr Finlay McFarlane will now speak on Culture and Communities

Cllr Stuart Dobbin becomes Environment spokesperson

Cllr Cathy Fullerton will now speak for the party on the Licensing Board (where the Lib Dems and Tories are in charge).

Cllr Norrie Work will take over on the Regulatory and Licensing sub-committees (committees chaired by the LibDems and Tories).

Cllr Vicky Nicolson retains the Health and Social Care brief

Cllr Lesley Macinnes remains as Finance Lead

Cllr Danny Aston remains as Transport lead

Cllr Campbell remains the spokesperson on the council’s chief scrutiny committee.

