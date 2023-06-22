The country’s largest agricultural event began today with a food & drink and experience and Scotland’s rural life at its most vibrant.

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam



Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam

What’s new this year

The Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships is an exciting addition to the show schedule for this year. Competitors from 30 countries from around the world including New Zealand, South Africa and Chile will battle it out on the stage to claim the championship – this thrilling display of skill is a must-watch on the Saturday and Sunday of the Show.

The Royal Highland Show will also see the culmination of the popular ‘Flock to the Show’ campaign, which saw 38 hand-painted fibreglass sheep travel around Scotland over the last couple of months.

Come and find our flock at the Show, starting at the Macklin Motors stand in the Lifestyle Area, and travel around the Showground to see if you can find all the Flock and the clues attached to them. Enter the competition once you know the winning phrase and you could be in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of Taylor’s Crisps.

The colourful Flock will be auctioned off in September this year to raise funds for the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Bicentennial Fund. The bidding process will be launched at this year’s Royal Highland Show, so make sure if you want to purchase one of the Flock you keep a look out for more information. Register your interest in an individual flock member here: royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show/

The new Agri Innovation Arena, located within the Agricultural Zone, will showcase some of the newest and most innovative products and machinery close up, with live demos and industry talks from leaders across all sectors of the agricultural industry.

We have brand-new poles for this year’s Pole Climbing Championships. These have been donated in kind by Kirkennan Estate, Palnackie which is managed by Scottish Woodlands. In May this year, these 90ft poles were transported from Dumfries & Galloway to our Forestry Arena by Cadzow Heavy Haulage Ltd. Make sure you check out our new poles in action at this year’s Show.

Fantastic food & drink

The Royal Highland Show is a haven for food lovers – from the tasty delights of Scotland’s Larder food area to the huge range of takeaway options throughout the showground, visitors are spoiled for choice.

Scotland’s Larder will be brimming with delicious food and drinks. Some are brand new to the market in Scotland, while others, like Glenkinchie, are global brands. Take the chance to meet the producers and hear first-hand from them why they love their products as much as we do. Don’t forget to check out The Bothy situated in the centre of Scotland’s Larder, with all produce supplied by Mimi’s Bakehouse.

The Show’s Food Charter ensures that only locally produced and ethically sourced food is served at the Show – from delicious venison burgers and tasty fish and chips to a bowl of Scottish strawberries bursting with flavour.

The Food for Thought theatre also offers an interesting schedule of events to attend, including chef demonstrations from names including ‘The Kilted Chef’ Craig Wilson, MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin, award-winning development chef Paul Terris, and head chef of The Crown Hotel in Peebles, Kirsty Elliot. Celebrating how Scottish food & drink has been enjoyed over the last 200 years is a key theme this year, alongside how science has helped develop and progress this industry.

If learning speciality techniques is more your thing, then don’t miss out on Innis & Gunn’s Masterclass with Master Brewer & Founder, Dougal Sharp, and masterclasses in all things meat and butchery from the experts at Quality Meat Scotland.

Innis & Gunn remains the Show’s official brewery partner and principal beer supplier and official sponsor of the Royal Highland Hoolie. This year you can hear from some of the Innis & Gunn team themselves in their beer and brewing masterclass in the Food for Thought Theatre.

This year the Royal Highland Show has launched its own special ‘Golden Shears’ lager with Caledonian Brewing. This will be available in bars across the Showground.

Lovely livestock and competitions

Of course, the stars of the Show are the animals, and there will be over 5,000 of the finest animals competing over the four days. Sheep, cattle, goats, horses – there’s so much to see!

From the adorable Shetland Pony to the majestic Clydesdale, there is so much to delight equine lovers. The showjumping Grand Prix is always a spectacle, as are the exciting Pony Club Games, as well as the incredible sight of the harness, grooming & decoration classes.

The Show offers a unique chance to see top-quality livestock up close, including the iconic Highland Cattle and ‘the world’s cutest sheep’, the Valais Blacknose. Over 5,000 animals will be competing – including 1,044 cattle, 2,089 sheep, 2,087 horses & ponies, and 140 goats.

This year at the Royal Highland Show, 57 Horse of the Year Qualifiers will take place, offering a variety of opportunities to qualify for the prestigious event held in Birmingham.

Alongside the livestock and equine classes, there are numerous other competitions to witness. New for this year, the Scottish Dairy Championships display will be situated in the Food for Thought Theatre. Step inside the Handcraft Marquee and witness some of Scotland’s finest handcrafts with this year’s competition theme being ‘Rainbow’. The Honey Marquee, located in the Countryside Area is not to be missed, as well as hosting a range of honey and bee related competitions.

Entertainment for the whole family

There is truly something for everyone at the Royal Highland Show. Away from the animal stalls and food tent, there’s plenty to catch your attention – from the thrilling heights of the Pole Climbing Championships, Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations, Axe Throwing and fingernail-biting mountain bike skills in the Forestry Arena. To the more relaxed Countryside Area, where kids can try out circus skills, take Annie the Alpaca for a walk, get their face painted, learn some traditional woodcraft and wildlife tracking skills and let off steam on the play equipment.

The Agri Innovation Arena is a new addition for 2023 and is designed as a platform for showcasing the innovative machinery and technology that is shaping the future of agriculture. Visitors will see the very latest tech on display and in action – a must for machinery enthusiasts!

Meanwhile, qualifiers for Britain’s Fittest Farmer competition will be taking place on the Sunday of the Show in the Agri Innovation Arena. Launched by Farmers Weekly in 2018, it is a fun way of sparking a vital discussion about the physical and mental health of the nation’s farmers.

Prepare for off-road fun with the Land Rover Experience Scotland, with an adventurous driving experience at the Show. Strap in and be ready for a bumpy ride as expert drivers demonstrate to you just what these fantastic vehicles are capable of.

One of the many hubs for kids at the Show is the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Discovery Centre, where kids can learn all about the production of food, explore the life of the soil, plant some seeds, bake some scones and even milk Mable, the fibreglass cow all in an interactive and fun environment.

If you can’t visit the Show this year, then luckily the Show can still come to you through the RHS TV, available to watch on the Royal Highland Show website all four days of the Show – with a special Golden Shears channel on Saturday and Sunday. With cameras streaming videos live from the showground, you can tune in wherever you are in the world to join in the action and experience a taste of the Show.

Visitors are also encouraged to make use of the Royal Highland Show App to make the most of their day out – through it, you can view the Show programme, competition schedules and access a handy interactive map of the showground. New for this year, you can search for your favourite trade stand using the search bar in the app, explore the entire Showground at the click of a button, and don’t forget to check out RHS merchandise in the online store as well.

Music & fashion

The Royal Highland Hoolie, hosted in partnership with Farmer’s Bash, is an exciting addition to evening entertainment this year. Taking place on the Friday and Saturday evenings of the Show, it will showcase some of Scotland and Ireland’s best homegrown music talent. Skippinish, Derek Ryan, Skerryvore and Lisa McHugh feature in the line-up for what is shaping up to be a fantastic couple of nights. Tickets to the Royal Highland Hoolie are still available and can be purchased on the day or in addition to your Show ticket. Tickets for the Royal Highland Hoolie can only be purchased by those already attending the Royal Highland Show and have purchased a ticket for Friday 23 or Saturday 24th June. The Hoolie is only for those aged 12 and over, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

Fashion lovers are in for a treat with a fashion show by British Wool taking place this year. It will showcase the best of British wool across a wide range of brands including Harris Tweed andLochcarron of Scotland. There will also be exclusive discounts at the Show across a range of British wool brands.

Across the four days of the Show, we will have a fantastic line-up of traditional ceilidh bands, pipe bands and choirs, including Ian Muir Ceilidh Band who is a frequent visitor to RHS and guest on BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor as well as Pipe Bands from West Lothian, Perth & Kinross and South Queensferry and the wonderful Farmers Choir. Head over to the West Stage where you can hear all of this and more from some of Scotland’s best jazz, folk-rock and bagpipes.

Getting there

A comprehensive travel plan is in place to ensure visitors can get to and from the Royal Highland Show as efficiently as possible.

Hopping on public transport remains the easiest and most sustainable option for getting to the Showground. You can travel by Edinburgh Trams all the way from Leith, through the City Centre toIngliston Park and Ride where a shuttle bus will take you straight to the Showground. Travelling by bus, Lothian Buses will have the 97 and 98 services running from Central Edinburgh direct to the Showground. It is best to book your ticket in advance, services for the bus and tram start at 6am.

If visitors do want to take the car, booking your parking tickets in advance is required – there will be no parking tickets available on the day.

Visit the Royal Highland Show website to plan your travel.

The Royal Highland Show is the flagship fundraising event for organisers the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS). RHASS Head of Show, David Tennant, said: “More than just a fantastic day out, the Royal Highland Show offers an invaluable insight into the story of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

“There is truly something for everyone, whether you are interested in animals, machinery, food, or music – and you’re always sure to discover something that you’ve never seen before.

“With Friday and Saturday tickets selling out last year and the very last few remaining for this year’s event, we’d recommend purchasing soon if you haven’t already to avoid last-minute disappointment!

Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 22-25 June 2023.

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate. Tickets are limited in number and with Friday and Saturday selling out already – especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on 23 and 24 June this year.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit royalhighlandshow.org

Like this: Like Loading...