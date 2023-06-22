Taylors Snacks secures Official Snack Partner title at Royal Highland Show
A popular snack producer has sealed the deal and landed the role of lead sponsor at the Royal Highland Show 2023 – a four-day event which attracts more than 190,000 visitors each year.
Freshly re-branded Taylor’s Snacks are part of the partnership and activity – valued at £50,000, featured heavily at the event which takes place at Royal Highland Centre until 25 June 2023.
As the Official Snack Partner, Taylor’s popcorn and crisps will be on sale across all the venue’s bars following the launch of the brand’s crisp new look.
Managing Director James Taylor, said: “There are very few events across the whole of the UK that offer such a great opportunity to engage with so many people, in such a fun, family-friendly and meaningful setting.
“With such an exciting year in the pipeline regarding our re-branding and launch, we were really keen to get our products and brand out and about and into the hands (and mouths) of Scottish consumers.
“We take great pride in the produce we create at our farm in Errol, from carefully cultivating potatoes in the outstanding Perthshire soil to creating our uniquely crunchy crisps and flavours that snack fans across the country love.
“Securing this five-figure sponsorship gives us the perfect platform to showcase and share our products with a wide range of people across a short period of time at an event world-famous for its livestock competitions and for showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life in Scotland.”
The partnership marks a major new chapter for Taylors Snacks’ growth, following the family’s purchase of remaining shares in Mackie’s Crisps from its joint venture partners, the Mackie family in 2022.
Fundraising and Partnerships Manager at The Royal Highland and Agriculture Society of Scotland, Alisdair Caulfield, said: “We at the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland are delighted that Taylors has decided to launch its new brand as part of this year’s Royal Highland Show.
“As a family, the Taylors have a long and illustrious history with the Society and Scottish Agriculture and I couldn’t think of a greater collaboration to highlight the very best of Scottish agriculture, food production and rural life.
“Not only are they this year’s official snack of the Royal Highland Show, but also the official snacking partner for this year’s Golden Shears sheep shearing and wool handling world championships and the Royal Highland Hoolie.”
Those attending the Royal Highland Show will also have the opportunity to take part in Taylor’s family-friendly activities and games, including its ‘snack races’ and ‘Tattie Shy,’ for a chance to win prizes such as a year’s worth of crisps.
James Taylor continued: “We’re in a celebratory mood and look forward to having some fun, games and giveaways with everyone at the show this year with our special interactive activities for visitors. Come and see us, we’ll also have plenty of snacks to share!”
Taylors Snacks are the creation of the award-winning family business – Mackie’s at Taypack Ltd. The firm was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between the Taylor Family and Mackie’s of Scotland.
Produced near the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks is set to become a leading Scottish snacks brand with a continued dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.
For more information on Taylor’s Snacks, visit: https://www.taylorssnacks.com
Jordan Orbita signs for Hibs
Left-back Jordan Obita has signed for Hibs. The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Hibernian hold an option to extend his contract by a further season. A naturally left-sided player, Obita is comfortable at both left-back and left-wing and it is hoped he will add great…
Pride of Scotland Awards 2023 held in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms
On Thursday evening the Pride of Scotland Awards took place at Assembly Rooms. With a wealth of big names the evening honoured extraordinary people from all over Scotland who had made a lasting impact on the lives of others. Hosted in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms by Scottish icons Elaine C Smith and Sanjeev Kohli, the glittering…
Continue Reading Pride of Scotland Awards 2023 held in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms
Pickering back as Monarchs look to turn season around
Stellar Monarchs and Birmingham Brummies meet at Armadale on Friday (tapes up 7.30pm) and both believe they can turn things round and bid for one of the six play-off positions. Neither Monarchs nor Brummies had won a home match in the Championship prior to the start of this week, though Birmingham got off the mark…
Continue Reading Pickering back as Monarchs look to turn season around
SNP reshuffle their team at the City Chambers
Following their AGM earlier in the week the SNP Group has announced changes to its frontline team. Cllr Adam McVey remains leader and has announced some alterations to their key spokespeople. Leader of the SNP Group Cllr Adam McVey said: “This is a strong team to take the Labour, Tory, LibDem administration to task for…
Continue Reading SNP reshuffle their team at the City Chambers
Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds
The country’s largest agricultural event began today with a food & drink and experience and Scotland’s rural life at its most vibrant. © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal…
Continue Reading Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds
Jack denies the UK Government are to blame for collapse of deposit return scheme
At the Royal Highland Show the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, has denied that the collapse of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme is anything to do with him or the UK Government. He said to assembled journalists: “What happened was on 6 March the Minister asked for an exemption from the UK…
Continue Reading Jack denies the UK Government are to blame for collapse of deposit return scheme