Taylors Snacks secures Official Snack Partner title at Royal Highland Show

A popular snack producer has sealed the deal and landed the role of lead sponsor at the Royal Highland Show 2023 – a four-day event which attracts more than 190,000 visitors each year.

Freshly re-branded Taylor’s Snacks are part of the partnership and activity – valued at £50,000, featured heavily at the event which takes place at Royal Highland Centre until 25 June 2023.

As the Official Snack Partner, Taylor’s popcorn and crisps will be on sale across all the venue’s bars following the launch of the brand’s crisp new look.

James Taylor of Taylors Snacks

Managing Director James Taylor, said: “There are very few events across the whole of the UK that offer such a great opportunity to engage with so many people, in such a fun, family-friendly and meaningful setting.

“With such an exciting year in the pipeline regarding our re-branding and launch, we were really keen to get our products and brand out and about and into the hands (and mouths) of Scottish consumers.

“We take great pride in the produce we create at our farm in Errol, from carefully cultivating potatoes in the outstanding Perthshire soil to creating our uniquely crunchy crisps and flavours that snack fans across the country love.

“Securing this five-figure sponsorship gives us the perfect platform to showcase and share our products with a wide range of people across a short period of time at an event world-famous for its livestock competitions and for showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life in Scotland.”

The partnership marks a major new chapter for Taylors Snacks’ growth, following the family’s purchase of remaining shares in Mackie’s Crisps from its joint venture partners, the Mackie family in 2022.

Fundraising and Partnerships Manager at The Royal Highland and Agriculture Society of Scotland, Alisdair Caulfield, said: “We at the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland are delighted that Taylors has decided to launch its new brand as part of this year’s Royal Highland Show.

“As a family, the Taylors have a long and illustrious history with the Society and Scottish Agriculture and I couldn’t think of a greater collaboration to highlight the very best of Scottish agriculture, food production and rural life.

“Not only are they this year’s official snack of the Royal Highland Show, but also the official snacking partner for this year’s Golden Shears sheep shearing and wool handling world championships and the Royal Highland Hoolie.”

Those attending the Royal Highland Show will also have the opportunity to take part in Taylor’s family-friendly activities and games, including its ‘snack races’ and ‘Tattie Shy,’ for a chance to win prizes such as a year’s worth of crisps.

James Taylor continued: “We’re in a celebratory mood and look forward to having some fun, games and giveaways with everyone at the show this year with our special interactive activities for visitors. Come and see us, we’ll also have plenty of snacks to share!”

Taylors Snacks are the creation of the award-winning family business – Mackie’s at Taypack Ltd. The firm was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between the Taylor Family and Mackie’s of Scotland.

Produced near the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks is set to become a leading Scottish snacks brand with a continued dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.

For more information on Taylor’s Snacks, visit: https://www.taylorssnacks.com

Revellers at The Royal Highland Show have been getting into the event’s famous competitive spirit by taking part in special ‘snack races’ being hosted by Taylors Snacks. The Perthshire-based company, which recently launched Taylors to replace the Mackie’s of Scotland crisps and popcorn brand, will be hosting their twist on the traditional sack race, as well as a “tattie shy” (tatties instead of traditional coconuts” and various other fun activities for kids and grown-ups alike.

Like this: Like Loading...