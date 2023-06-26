The number of people who visited the Royal Highland Show over the last four days totalled around 217,000, and tickets are already on sale for next year.
Among the visitors, 26,500 school children attended for free whether on a school visit or with their families.
The Flock to the Show campaign ended at the Show with all 38 sculptures on show forming a trail around the ground. There will be a charity auction on 7 September with all proceeds going to the RHASS Bicentenary Fund, supporting rural projects dedicated to mental health, sustainability, succession and women in agriculture.
Celebrating the best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life, high-profile figures attending included: HRH Anne, the Princess Royal; First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair, Mark Spencer, Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, Scotland Office Minister John Lamont and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon.
RHASS Head of Show, David Tennant, said: “As we wrap up another phenomenal Royal Highland Show, we are delighted to have welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors pass through the gates. The strong demand is testament to the fact that the Show has major appeal way beyond the loyal farming community – anyone and everyone can find something to enjoy, no matter your interest.
“Our thanks go out to the hundreds of staff who make this possible, and the RHASS Directors who give up their time year-round to make this incredible event possible. And, if you had a great day out this year, the good news is you can grab a bargain with the Super Early Bird tickets for 2024, on sale now.”
Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, next year’s Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, 20-23 June 2024.
For further information and to purchase tickets please visit royalhighlandshow.org.
Edinburgh reconnects to Chinese capital
Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service. This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October. Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re…
Buster wins Holyrood Dog of the Year 2023
On Monday there was a fierce competition being fought out at Holyrood. This one took place in the parliament garden with MSPs and their dogs being put through their paces. The winner was Winner David Torrance, MSP, and Buster a six year-old Golden Retriever. Mark Ruskell with Joy, a Greyhound won the Pawblic vote. Presiding…
Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
An album recorded live at a former Edinburgh jazz venue is one of the inspirations behind a Dublin radio presenter becoming a record company executive. Dermot Rogers, who hosts a weekly music programme on Dublin City FM was listening to Overdrive by Irish guitarist Louis Stewart when he realised that Stewart’s recorded legacy was in…
Pride of St James Quarter
At St James Quarter on Saturday pre-Pride celebrations took place with the drag queens Sissy Scorpio and Rozie Cheeks who welcomed visitors, striking poses and dancing. There was glitter face paining for everyone to enjoy and a dance atmosphere with the DJ Trendy Wendy filling the Quarter with Pride anthems until 7pm. They handed out…
Water savings flood in for Scottish public sector
Leading experts save millions for the third year running. Scotland’s largest water retailer claims it has saved the country’s public sector a record £2.85 million over the course of the last year, taking total savings over three years to £6.4 million. Business Stream has supported public sector organisations across the country, including NHS Scotland, Scottish…
Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders
Last resort anti-social behaviour powers could be harnessed by the police in Edinburgh to crack down on increasing ‘lawlessness and bloody violence’ in the Old Town. City council leader Cammy Day said dispersal orders could be used to tackle crime in the area, following a desperate plea by businesses for help. An open letter sent…
