The number of people who visited the Royal Highland Show over the last four days totalled around 217,000, and tickets are already on sale for next year.

Among the visitors, 26,500 school children attended for free whether on a school visit or with their families.

The Flock to the Show campaign ended at the Show with all 38 sculptures on show forming a trail around the ground. There will be a charity auction on 7 September with all proceeds going to the RHASS Bicentenary Fund, supporting rural projects dedicated to mental health, sustainability, succession and women in agriculture.

Celebrating the best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life, high-profile figures attending included: HRH Anne, the Princess Royal; First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair, Mark Spencer, Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, Scotland Office Minister John Lamont and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont

RHASS Head of Show, David Tennant, said: “As we wrap up another phenomenal Royal Highland Show, we are delighted to have welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors pass through the gates. The strong demand is testament to the fact that the Show has major appeal way beyond the loyal farming community – anyone and everyone can find something to enjoy, no matter your interest.

“Our thanks go out to the hundreds of staff who make this possible, and the RHASS Directors who give up their time year-round to make this incredible event possible. And, if you had a great day out this year, the good news is you can grab a bargain with the Super Early Bird tickets for 2024, on sale now.”

Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, next year’s Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, 20-23 June 2024.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit royalhighlandshow.org.

Royal Highland Show, Friday

Like this: Like Loading...