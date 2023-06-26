At St James Quarter on Saturday pre-Pride celebrations took place with the drag queens Sissy Scorpio and Rozie Cheeks who welcomed visitors, striking poses and dancing.

There was glitter face paining for everyone to enjoy and a dance atmosphere with the DJ Trendy Wendy filling the Quarter with Pride anthems until 7pm.

They handed out rainbow flags to guests before heading off to the Pride March to Bristo Square.

Keep up to date with what is going on using the St James Quarter app here.

Pride – St James Quarter All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.
