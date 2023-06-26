At St James Quarter on Saturday pre-Pride celebrations took place with the drag queens Sissy Scorpio and Rozie Cheeks who welcomed visitors, striking poses and dancing.
There was glitter face paining for everyone to enjoy and a dance atmosphere with the DJ Trendy Wendy filling the Quarter with Pride anthems until 7pm.
They handed out rainbow flags to guests before heading off to the Pride March to Bristo Square.
Edinburgh reconnects to Chinese capital
Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service. This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October. Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re…
Buster wins Holyrood Dog of the Year 2023
On Monday there was a fierce competition being fought out at Holyrood. This one took place in the parliament garden with MSPs and their dogs being put through their paces. The winner was Winner David Torrance, MSP, and Buster a six year-old Golden Retriever. Mark Ruskell with Joy, a Greyhound won the Pawblic vote. Presiding…
Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
An album recorded live at a former Edinburgh jazz venue is one of the inspirations behind a Dublin radio presenter becoming a record company executive. Dermot Rogers, who hosts a weekly music programme on Dublin City FM was listening to Overdrive by Irish guitarist Louis Stewart when he realised that Stewart’s recorded legacy was in…
Royal Highland Show reports record-breaking numbers
The number of people who visited the Royal Highland Show over the last four days totalled around 217,000, and tickets are already on sale for next year. Among the visitors, 26,500 school children attended for free whether on a school visit or with their families. The Flock to the Show campaign ended at the Show…
Water savings flood in for Scottish public sector
Leading experts save millions for the third year running. Scotland’s largest water retailer claims it has saved the country’s public sector a record £2.85 million over the course of the last year, taking total savings over three years to £6.4 million. Business Stream has supported public sector organisations across the country, including NHS Scotland, Scottish…
Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders
Last resort anti-social behaviour powers could be harnessed by the police in Edinburgh to crack down on increasing ‘lawlessness and bloody violence’ in the Old Town. City council leader Cammy Day said dispersal orders could be used to tackle crime in the area, following a desperate plea by businesses for help. An open letter sent…
