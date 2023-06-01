Scotland-based intersectional feminist theatre company Stellar Quines announce the return of their innovative and intersectional feminist podcast – Quines Cast, hosted by Caitlin Skinner and Hannah Lavery (who just happens to be the Edinburgh Makar).
Returning for season two this May, each Quines Cast episode will be recorded as a live event in front of an audience – held at local arts venues in Glasgow and in Edinburgh.
These are the details of the Edinburgh events:
At Traverse Theatre
Wednesday 7 June – LOSS
7.30pm – 8.30pm
Reflecting on the personal and political impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic three years on, LOSS will explore our experience of living in a time of collective grief – how do we cope, what have we gained and lost, and how do we thrive from here? Apphia Campbell (Black is the Colour of my Voice) will debut a new play alongside author Catherine Simpson (One Body – When I Had a Little Sister), accompanied by spoken word artist Catherine Wilson Garry, author of Another Word for Home is Blackbird, with ethereal Scottish folk music from Rachel Sermanni.
At Summerhall
Friday 23 June – EDUCATION
7.30pm – 8.30pm – with disco until 11pm
Accompanied by a post-show disco from DJ Arusa Qureshi, Angie Strachan – 2023 Scottish Poetry Slam Champion – musician Emma Pollock, and playwright and drag performer Nelly Kelly will probe and converse the facets of our modern education system and its treatment of women/non-binary people. What would a feminist approach to learning look like? How do we create a society that values curiosity?
Artistic Director and CEO of Stellar Quines Caitlin Skinner said: “Hannah and I are delighted to be returning for a summer season of Quines Cast. Bringing fierce and fantastic folk together to air the issues that mean the most to us, exploring how we want to live, the society we want to live in and how we might bring that about. We’re looking forward to welcoming our audiences to coorie in.”
After the final live recorded event, the Quines Cast will be edited for weekly audio release during July. Available to listen via all the usual podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple, audiences across Scotland and the UK will be able to tune into a month’s worth of vibrant, feminist-centred podcast content – bringing the conversation directly to you.
