A bid by homeowners to add a rooftop balcony to their beachside home has been called in by a local councillor after planners recommended that permission would be refused.
Applicants Paul and Julie Harrison want to replace dormer windows on the second floor of their home in North Berwick, East Lothian, with an L-shaped extension which would allow a bedroom to be added in the space together with a balcony.
And they have submitted photographs of other ‘roof scapes’ on their seaside street to support their claims the plans are not out of place in the area.
Planning officers described the proposed addition to the house on Forth Street, in the town’s conservation area, as something which “would radically change the appearance of the building” as they recommended the application for refusal.
Cllr Carol McFarlane who represents the ward where the house is situated has called in the application to be decided by elected members at next week’s planning committee.
She said she called it in because “there are other similar developments close by that have been approved and none of the permanent residents have raised objections about this application.”
A supporting statement on behalf of the applicants, which has been lodged with the council, they said: “We would also note that there has been only one objection to the proposals, from the owner of the ground floor flat, who is non-resident, but is opposed to any external changes. ”
Planning officers said they had received two objections to the plans with claims it was a ‘radical’ change and have a harmful impact on the look of the street.
They also said they had received one letter supporting the proposal.
The applicants included a number of images of houses near their own, including one next door, which have added extensions to the roofs changing the view of the properties from the beach.
Planning officers recommended the plans for refusal saying: “The proposed L shaped dormer would be an inappropriate addition to the roof of the building that would radically change the appearance of the building and would neither
preserve nor enhance but would be harmful to the character and appearance of the building and harmful to the character and appearance of this part of the North Berwick Conservation Area.”
By Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
