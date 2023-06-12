Police Scotland is appealing for any information that could help to trace Sean McGovern, a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.
He was reported missing to police around 10pm on Sunday, 11 June, 2023.
It’s believed that McGovern has connections in the Edinburgh area and the public are being asked not to approach him.
Sean is 39-years-old and described as being white, around 5ft 8, stocky, bald and has a scar on his right cheek.
He is believed to have been wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers – possibly grey.
Anyone who has seen Sean or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of the Sunday, 11 June, 2023.
Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
