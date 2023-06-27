Edinburgh Napier University has set up a new Masters degree course in sports journalism and places are available.

The new course will specialise in digital storytelling for sports coverage in print, online and broadcast.

The university has a multi-platform digital newsroom and studios for TV and radio and will offer students the chance to learn and develop practical skills for commentary and punditry – two key parts to being a sports journalist.

The course will include tuition on software such as Burli and Avid for audio and video, with teaching covering all forms of media now required by industry.

The programme is being led by David Tanner. David is well-known in the national media scene, best known for anchoring live football on Sky Sports, he has also hosted on BT Sports, STV News, Sky Sports News and Sky News.

His career has taken him to more than 30 countries to cover sport, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Alongside his role at Edinburgh Napier, David is Scotland correspondent for talkSPORT, the world’s biggest sports radio station.

Edinburgh Napier’s long-established journalism programme celebrated its 45th anniversary in December last year, with a number of its alumni going on to have highly-respected, high-profile careers within the industry.

In sports journalism specifically, names like David Tanner and his Sky Sports colleague Jim White, Chris McLaughlin, Orla Chennaoui and Amy Canavan have all stepped through the University’s doors at Merchiston campus before going on to be regulars on TV, radio and in newspapers discussing all things topical in the world of sport.

Last year, Edinburgh Napier was named a top three UK university for journalism, publishing and public relations in the 2023 Guardian University Guide.

Programme Leader for the new MA in Sports Journalism at Edinburgh Napier David Tanner said: “The new MA Sports Journalism is a wonderful opportunity for people like me who have a passion for both sport and the media. I have been fortunate to travel the world to present live sport to big audiences and cover big sports news stories, enjoying every minute of the work.

“There are many job opportunities covering men’s and women’s sports for media outlets and, increasingly, within sporting clubs and organisations, so it seems the right time to launch this new sports-centred offering.

“I am looking forward to working with colleagues in the University, backed-up by well-known external contributors from the media. The MA Sports Journalism is a whole new ball game for the teaching of journalism.”

Dr Diane Maclean, Dean of Edinburgh Napier’s School of Arts & Creative Industries, said: “Edinburgh Napier’s journalism programme has a rich heritage and has helped to develop many of the country’s finest journalists throughout the past 45 years. The MA in Sports Journalism is an exciting new chapter for the programme and we look forward to nurturing the next generation of sports journalists, reporters, pundits and podcasters in the months and years ahead.”

Applications for the new MA in Sports Journalism at Edinburgh Napier are now open.

You can find out more about the course here.

