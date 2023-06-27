Orocco, the Edinburgh-based high-end renovation specialist, has responded to demand by adding two key hires to its senior management team.
With more than 35 years’ experience in construction, housebuilding and estimating, George McIntosh has joined as Commercial Manager.
He will liaise with clients, architects, site managers and teams on sites. He will be identifying risks and opportunities, proposing appropriate solutions and mitigations as well as managing commercial processes.
Gordon Dickson takes on the role of Contracts Manager as the firm prepares for a busy second half of the year.
He will oversee the development of all projects from pre-construction planning through to completion. Working closely between clients, architects and site managers, he will ensure builds and renovations are delivered to a high standard and on budget.
Both were previously with Laurence McIntosh, the architectural joiners and bespoke cabinet makers.
George McIntosh said: “I’m excited to join such an ambitious team as Orocco. Having seen the inspiring builds and renovations, I’m looking forward to the challenge of working within an innovative team to further grow the business. Supporting clients and architects to fulfil their dream builds is such a satisfying experience and I believe my experience alongside Orocco’s integrity, quality and accountability mean we can deliver even more impressive projects across Edinburgh and the Lothians.”
Gordon Dickson said: “I’m delighted to have joined Orocco as Contracts Manager. I have always been impressed by their high-end finish and the quality of workmanship. I’m excited to enhance such quality and bring my experience to our builds and renovations. As the business grows, I’m determined to be part of its development and contribute to the outstanding craftsmanship.”
The appointments come as founders Jonny Blurton and Mark Ivinson prepare to open the doors to Orocco’s impressive new headquarters in the B-listed West Church located on Old Edinburgh Road later this week.
“It’s brilliant to have George and Gordon as part of Orocco,” said Mr Blurton. “It’s been our ambition since we started in 2012 to grow Orocco to the stage that we can expand our project management team. This means we can give more support to our clients, architects and site managers on the incredible builds and renovations we deliver daily.”
Mr Ivinson added: “The latest appointments are another step in our strategy to create a self-sustaining business. As Orocco continues to grow, we’re building systems to allow the business to operate dynamically that will only improve the clients’ experience.”
