A weekly series of webinars is being launched by a new website, Place Design Scotland, seeking to crowdsource content to make our places in Scotland better.
placedesignscotland.com has just launched – with a huge amount of pre-launch archive – and includes news, comment and features on place-related issues in Scotland.
It is not geared to any particular aspect of placemaking, as the eclectic nature of its editorial categories confirms. These are: Latest, Town + City Design, Housing, Environment, Community, Building + Landscape Design.
The webinar series begins at midday on 21 June, with Matt Baker, the co-founder of The Stove Network, in Dumfries, a trailblazer in community arts, culture and activism.
All webinars are planned as Q&A, based on editorial which will be uploaded in advance.
They will be recorded, to create a webinar archive and this will be made available to members.
To attend 12 months’ worth of webinars, membership is required. More details of how to join are on the website.
Membership costs from £12 a year.
To specifically attend Matt Baker’s webinar requires becoming a member by 16 June so that the joining details and Zoom link can be issued in good time.
The webinar diary for the next couple of months looks like this:
June 21 Matt Baker, orchestrator, The Stove Network, Dumfries
June 28 Phil Prentice, recent chief officer, Scotland’s Towns Partnership
July 5 Roddy Smith, chief executive officer, Essential Edinburgh
July 12 Sarah Longlands, chief executive, CLES – national organisation for local local economies
July 19 Claire Carpenter, founder and exec director (social innovation), The Melting Pot coworking hub
July 26 Aythan Lewes, director, EALA Impacts
August 2 Sam Foster, architect, Arc Architects
August 9 David Cook, director, Glasgow Building Preservation Trust
August 16 Mike Heffron, chief executive officer, Under One Roof
August 23 Lorraine McGrath, chief executive, Simon Community Scotland homelessness charity
