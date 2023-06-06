HOLIDAY HOME OF THE MONTH FOR JUNE IS THE ABI AMBLESIDE

Camelot Holiday Park, at Longtown in Cumbria, has an ABI Ambleside holiday home available now as its Holiday Home of the Month for June.

Priced at £90,000, the holiday home is fully decorated and furnished, so that anyone buying it can start enjoying it straight away, making the most of this summer.

Camelot Holiday Park is open all year round, so holiday home buyers can use their property at anytime, or lend it to family and friends to enjoy. The safe and secure gated park, set in picturesque Cumbrian scenery, is family run, with all home owners assured of the best attention at all times.

The area has a wealth of amenities and attractions right on the doorstep, and offers easy access to the North Lakes, as well as the Scottish Borders for fun day trips.

It also has a very achievable travel time from the main cities of the North East and North West of England, as well as the Scottish capital.

“Owning your own luxury holiday home is a growing trend,” said Park Owner, William Stewart. “It’s a fantastic way to enjoy short restful breaks whenever you want, without having to worry about booking accommodation, or travelling abroad through stressful airports.”

“The ABI Ambleside is one of our most popular models, with its light filled open plan layout ticking all the boxes, along with its luxury fully fitted kitchen with built in appliances. It has generous outside space too, with a fully decked area, and a private driveway.”

William finished: “We expect this property to be snapped up, so please come and see us as soon as you can. We are able to offer an interested buyer a special package of tailored incentives to help them make their holiday home buying dreams come true!”

Contact Camelot Holiday Park on 01228 791248.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...