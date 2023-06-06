INVESTFIFE SUPPORTS BIKEWORKS FIFE FIND A NEW WORKSHOP BASE

Bikeworks Fife, a Glenrothes based registered charity which refurbishes used bikes that are then given back to the community on a “pay what you can basis,” has thanked Fife Council’s Economic Development, for its help in finding and securing them a new workshop and office space.

The organisation, which additionally offers premium refurbished bikes at competitive prices (based on current second-hand values) and provides affordable repairs and maintenance, is now settled in its new premises at Unit 29, Glenrothes Food & Business Centre, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

The charity reached out to Economic Development, asking if they could assist in finding suitable local premises which could offer them a longer-term accommodation solution. The space needed to be large enough to house both a workshop and an office.

Carrying out a property search, and subsequent due diligence check, Business Property Services within Economic Development quickly identified vacant premises at the business centre as potentially the new home for Bikeworks Fife and they were able to be moved into their new base in just a two-week timeframe. This convenient location allows members of the public to easily pop in, whether to buy refurbished bikes, or to donate bikes to be repurposed.

“We are thrilled with our new premises and wish to thank Economic Development for pulling out all the stops to make this move happen so quickly and efficiently,” said Ian Byrne, owner of Bikeworks Fife.

“The space was absolutely ideal for us to adapt things into the type of workshop we needed, giving us enough room for an office too.”

Ian finished by saying: “Most importantly, this is a long-term location for us. We no longer have any doubtful thoughts about the type of upheaval and uncertainty that we had unfortunately been subject to in the past, allowing us the time to concentrate on what we do best – repurposing bikes and getting them fixed up and back into the community.”

Since its reopening, Bikeworks Fife has launched Bikeworks Repair Relief. By opting in, any customer can take £30 off the cost of labour on any repair or maintenance service.

Bikeworks Fife is based at Unit 29, Fife Food & Business Centre, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, KY6 2RU. Website: fifebikeworks.org.uk Phone: 07925 523334 Email:info@fifebikeworks.org.uk

