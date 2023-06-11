The Gumball 3000 event which took over the city centre this weekend is not all about cars, part of its purpose is to raise funds for The Gumball 3000 Foundation.

On Saturday night at Edinburgh Castle the positions on the grid were put up for auction and £500,000 was raised.

The team Texas Express, with four men and a little too much luggage for the boot of their car, won P1 on the grid on George Street.

All of the cars then set off from there on Sunday morning just after 11, heading down Hanover Street up the Mound and then to London where the cars and drivers are expected to arrive at Battersea from 8pm.

Hundreds if not thousands of spectators were drawn to the event this weekend which featured some social media influencers and other business people.

Photographer Ross Nixon was in pole position to get some shots on Sunday.

Guido Rehm a driver in the Gumball Rally 2023 from Edinburgh PHOTO © Ross Nixon
Jordan Melville from Vancouver driving his 2018 Ferrari 812 SuperFast PHOTO ©2023 Ross Nixon
PHOTO ©2023 Ross Nixon
PHOTO ©2023 Ross Nixon
PHOTO ©2023 Ross Nixon
Schmee PHOTO ©2023 Ross Nixon

