Licensing Committee
There are more than 30 licences of one kind or another being discussed today for all the Festival events which will take place in the city centre this summer.
The Licensing Committee meets to approve applications by the major Fringe operators, including Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Underbelly, Assembly Festival and also one lodged by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for a public entertainment licence to stage the weeks long event on the Castle Esplanade (which the council apparently owns) with conditions on noise. In particular the event must use low charged fireworks at the same time every night. You can almost set your watch by the timing of the fireworks each evening around 10.30pm.
The papers for this meeting are here along with details of how to watch online. But the applications are largely duplicated in the papers for Tuesday’s meeting of the Licensing Sub-Committee under the convener Cllr Jo Mowat – which we can only assume is a “just in case” measure. Tuesday’s papers are here.
The Honours of Scotland
Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla and their recent coronation will be marked on 5 July in Edinburgh.
Part of the ceremony is that the King will receive the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on The Royal Mile.
A date for your diary
If you want to know about anything concerning buses in the city then make a note that the Edinburgh Bus Users’ Group AGM will take place on 21 June at Augustine United Church, George IV Bridge at 6.00pm.
The best way to find out about bus services, or influence what happens in your area is to go along and listen to the people who “look out for Edinburgh’s bus passengers and services”.
The Rig
Filming begins in Leith today on the second series of David Macpherson’s The Rig. David lives in Portobello, but it is his background living in Alness with a father who worked on the oil rigs which proved useful in the creation of this series.
So expect to see some stars in and around Edinburgh eating deep fried Mars Bars, swilling Irn Bru, or jumping on a tram.
The supernatural thriller was launched in Edinburgh with Amazon Prime putting on a world premiere at Everyman in St James Quarter. But the big question is this – is Mark Bonnar’s character, Alwyn Evans, really dead? Other stars who will be in the capital over the next while include Martin Compston, Iain Glen, and Emily Hampshire.
And if you haven’t managed to watch the first series then it would be a good time to get ahead.
Directed by John Strickland and Alex Holmes, this is a Wild Mercury Production for Amazon Studios. The first series was shot entirely in the premises at First Stage Studios in Leith.
Leith Festival – Ghosts of North Leith
Citadel Arts Group’s twelfth foray into Leith Festival is an exploration of the atmospheric North Leith Burial Ground. Their playwrights’ workshop considered what lies beneath the Coburg Street cemetery and found a number of big characters interred in this small cemetery. Seven members of Citadel’s group of older writers each chose to research the story…
NT Art Month launched
The inaugural NT Art Month has now opened officially and runs until 30 June. Guests toured the galleries and wine bars involved in the event, and photos of the opening evening by Edinburgh photographer Duncan McGlynn are below. The galleries taking part include: &Gallery, Dundas StreetBirch Tree Gallery, Dundas StreetHarvey & Woodd, Dundas StreetHeriot Gallery,…
Housing provider strengthens team with senior appointment
Bield appoints Chief Operating Officer to drive next stage of growth A Scottish housing provider has appointed its first Chief Operating Officer to assist with the roll out of its new corporate strategy. With her support and guidance, Debbie Collins will assist Bield Housing and Care to make positive contributions to its people, homes and…
City pals launch Dubai business venture
Two Edinburgh pals have linked up to launch a global recruitment agency in Dubai. Calum White and Jamie Clayton have joined forces to set up White & Clayton Recruitment, initially focusing on food, manufacturing and consumer goods (FMCG), tech and finance as they place the best talent around the world. The duo are good friends…
Self catering body accuses Leith councillor of bias
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, (ASSC) has accused a Leith councillor of bias in his role in deciding some planning applications. Following a decision issued by Lord Braid in the petition for judicial review of Edinburgh Council’s application of the Short Term Lets (STLs) legislation, the body published a letter of complaint about Cllr Chas…
Photos – Gumball 3000 Day Two – flag drop in Edinburgh
The Gumball 3000 event which took over the city centre this weekend is not all about cars, part of its purpose is to raise funds for The Gumball 3000 Foundation. On Saturday night at Edinburgh Castle the positions on the grid were put up for auction and £500,000 was raised. The team Texas Express, with…
