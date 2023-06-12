Licensing Committee

There are more than 30 licences of one kind or another being discussed today for all the Festival events which will take place in the city centre this summer.

The Licensing Committee meets to approve applications by the major Fringe operators, including Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Underbelly, Assembly Festival and also one lodged by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo for a public entertainment licence to stage the weeks long event on the Castle Esplanade (which the council apparently owns) with conditions on noise. In particular the event must use low charged fireworks at the same time every night. You can almost set your watch by the timing of the fireworks each evening around 10.30pm.

The papers for this meeting are here along with details of how to watch online. But the applications are largely duplicated in the papers for Tuesday’s meeting of the Licensing Sub-Committee under the convener Cllr Jo Mowat – which we can only assume is a “just in case” measure. Tuesday’s papers are here.

The Honours of Scotland

Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla and their recent coronation will be marked on 5 July in Edinburgh.

Part of the ceremony is that the King will receive the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on The Royal Mile.

More details here.

A date for your diary

If you want to know about anything concerning buses in the city then make a note that the Edinburgh Bus Users’ Group AGM will take place on 21 June at Augustine United Church, George IV Bridge at 6.00pm.

The best way to find out about bus services, or influence what happens in your area is to go along and listen to the people who “look out for Edinburgh’s bus passengers and services”.

The Rig

Filming begins in Leith today on the second series of David Macpherson’s The Rig. David lives in Portobello, but it is his background living in Alness with a father who worked on the oil rigs which proved useful in the creation of this series.

So expect to see some stars in and around Edinburgh eating deep fried Mars Bars, swilling Irn Bru, or jumping on a tram.

The supernatural thriller was launched in Edinburgh with Amazon Prime putting on a world premiere at Everyman in St James Quarter. But the big question is this – is Mark Bonnar’s character, Alwyn Evans, really dead? Other stars who will be in the capital over the next while include Martin Compston, Iain Glen, and Emily Hampshire.

And if you haven’t managed to watch the first series then it would be a good time to get ahead.

Directed by John Strickland and Alex Holmes, this is a Wild Mercury Production for Amazon Studios. The first series was shot entirely in the premises at First Stage Studios in Leith.

Cast and Creators of The Rig pictured at a screening event for The Rig, at the Everyman, Edinburgh ahead of its launch on Friday 6th January. Attending cast and creators included Martin Compston, Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Mark Bonnar and Director John Strickland who is wearing the cap.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the June issue is just out now..

Or click on the front page below. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...