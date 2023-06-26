Edinburgh University striker Lunjika Nyirenda been a consistent goal grabber this season and has been rewarded by being named in the Scotland women’s to face the Czech Republic to Edinburgh this weekend.

The double-header is on Saturday, 1 July, and Sunday 2 July, at Peffermill and the university side have five players included in the squad including emerging talent, Sophie Hinds.

Great international players Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Charlotte Watson, Fiona Burnet and Jen Eadie are also in the squad and the games are the last home matches before the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach, Germany, in August.

There, Scotland play the best in Europe and they are in Group B against England, Germany and Ireland. The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Italy meet in Group A.

Edinburgh-based Chris Duncan, the squad’s head coach, said: “Playing international hockey at home is a special moment for all of the players and staff.

“To bring international competition to Scotland in July is something that we want to celebrate and the games against the Czech Republic give us the chance to ramp up our final preparations for Europe, but also to play in front of the passionate Scottish crowd.

“These games will see the return of our Great Britain players into Scottish colours before we head to England and France, then ultimately to Germany to compete, so we would love to see a packed stand at Peffermill to cheer the team on.”

Tickets are available at https://www.seetickets.com/event/scotland-women-v-czech-rep-women/peffermill-playing-fields/2689684

PICTURE: Amy Costello (yellow bib) and Sarah Robertson challenge for the ball in training. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Squad

Amy Costello (Surbiton HC)

Amy Gibson (Grove Menzieshill)

Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Watson (Beeston HC)

Ellie Wilson (Watsonians HC)

Eve Pearson (The University of Edinburgh)

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Heather McEwan (Royal Victory)

Jennifer Eadie (Wimbledon)

Jess Ross (The University of Edinburgh)

Jessica Buchanan (Sevenoaks HC)

Katie Birch (Durham University)

Katie Robertson (VC) (The University of Edinburgh)

Laura Swanson (Der Club An Der Alster)

Lunjika Nyirenda (The University of Edinburgh)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Ruth Blaikie (AMVJ)

Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians HC)

Sarah Robertson (C) (Hampstead & Westminster)

Sophie Hinds (The University of Edinburgh)

