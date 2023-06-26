New broadcasting equipment has been installed in Court 1 at the Court of Session where live-streaming of cases will begin from today.
This will be the first court in Scotland to allow cases to be viewed remotely by the public, which it is hoped will lead to more openness about the workings of the court.
A camera operator will control the audio and visual output to ensure the service is of high quality.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) website will also be updated with details of the new service and provide information on upcoming cases, including the first instance opinion, a case summary, and a link to the live feed.
This will allow the public, academics and the media improved access to substantive hearings.
During the pandemic SCTS introduced the facility to live stream cases while courts were closed to the public.
Inner House judge Lord Pentland, who is leading the project, said: “Justice being dispensed in public is one of the most fundamental principles we have in this country and absolutely central to the running of the justice system. It reinforces the independence, integrity and stability of our courts.
“Technology presents us with the opportunity to widen public access and make the courts more visible and accessible. We must seize that opportunity and ensure that the principle of open justice continues to be upheld in a world where almost everything can be done online.
“The launch of Court of Session Live will help to inform and educate the public about the work of the judiciary and the court, and allow interested parties to view proceedings when they are unable to attend in person.
“It will provide the media with greater access to cases to assist with informed and accurate reporting, and allow academics and students to engage with the court process in a more convenient way.
“This is an exciting initiative for the courts and an important step in ensuring justice is seen to be done in a manner fit for a modern court system.”
Eric McQueen, Chief Executive of SCTS added: “Digital innovation is changing the way in which we work and how we communicate.
“The technology we now have at our disposal means that we can open up the courts to a wider audience – without the need for physical attendance – increasing both access to justice and transparency of the courts.
“The launch of Court of Session Live is a further significant step along the road, using digital innovation where appropriate to support justice.”
Click here for the SCTS webpage.
Nyirenda has chance to stake Euro claim
Edinburgh University striker Lunjika Nyirenda been a consistent goal grabber this season and has been rewarded by being named in the Scotland women’s to face the Czech Republic to Edinburgh this weekend. The double-header is on Saturday, 1 July, and Sunday 2 July, at Peffermill and the university side have five players included in the…
Love Your Business features The Refillery founder this week
Just before plastic free July get along to an in person business networking event with the founder of The Refillery. Award-winning eco-entrepreneur Kelly Wright, founder of The Refillery, plastic free, ethical grocery stores, unveils her franchise expansion plans at Edinburgh business event on Thursday and ways to adopt a minimal waste lifestyle ahead of Plastic…
Continue Reading Love Your Business features The Refillery founder this week
Former police officer and barrister from Edinburgh jailed for sexual abuse
Detectives from the specialist child abuse investigation team of Essex Police have secured justice for a woman who was abused by an Edinburgh man more than 30 years ago. Sixty-nine year-old James Boyle was convicted in April of abusing the female between 1986 and 1991 when she was a teenager. The offences took place in Cambridgeshire while…
Continue Reading Former police officer and barrister from Edinburgh jailed for sexual abuse
Edinburgh reconnects to Chinese capital
Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service. This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October. Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re…
Buster wins Holyrood Dog of the Year 2023
On Monday there was a fierce competition being fought out at Holyrood. This one took place in the parliament garden with MSPs and their dogs being put through their paces. The winner was Winner David Torrance, MSP, and Buster a six year-old Golden Retriever. Mark Ruskell with Joy, a Greyhound won the Pawblic vote. Presiding…
Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
An album recorded live at a former Edinburgh jazz venue is one of the inspirations behind a Dublin radio presenter becoming a record company executive. Dermot Rogers, who hosts a weekly music programme on Dublin City FM was listening to Overdrive by Irish guitarist Louis Stewart when he realised that Stewart’s recorded legacy was in…
Continue Reading Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label