New broadcasting equipment has been installed in Court 1 at the Court of Session where live-streaming of cases will begin from today.

This will be the first court in Scotland to allow cases to be viewed remotely by the public, which it is hoped will lead to more openness about the workings of the court.

A camera operator will control the audio and visual output to ensure the service is of high quality.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) website will also be updated with details of the new service and provide information on upcoming cases, including the first instance opinion, a case summary, and a link to the live feed.

This will allow the public, academics and the media improved access to substantive hearings.

During the pandemic SCTS introduced the facility to live stream cases while courts were closed to the public.

Inner House judge Lord Pentland, who is leading the project, said: “Justice being dispensed in public is one of the most fundamental principles we have in this country and absolutely central to the running of the justice system. It reinforces the independence, integrity and stability of our courts.

“Technology presents us with the opportunity to widen public access and make the courts more visible and accessible. We must seize that opportunity and ensure that the principle of open justice continues to be upheld in a world where almost everything can be done online.

“The launch of Court of Session Live will help to inform and educate the public about the work of the judiciary and the court, and allow interested parties to view proceedings when they are unable to attend in person.

“It will provide the media with greater access to cases to assist with informed and accurate reporting, and allow academics and students to engage with the court process in a more convenient way.

“This is an exciting initiative for the courts and an important step in ensuring justice is seen to be done in a manner fit for a modern court system.”

Eric McQueen, Chief Executive of SCTS added: “Digital innovation is changing the way in which we work and how we communicate.

“The technology we now have at our disposal means that we can open up the courts to a wider audience – without the need for physical attendance – increasing both access to justice and transparency of the courts.

“The launch of Court of Session Live is a further significant step along the road, using digital innovation where appropriate to support justice.”

