Just before plastic free July get along to an in person business networking event with the founder of The Refillery.

Award-winning eco-entrepreneur Kelly Wright, founder of The Refillery, plastic free, ethical grocery stores, unveils her franchise expansion plans at Edinburgh business event on Thursday and ways to adopt a minimal waste lifestyle ahead of Plastic Free July, a global movement to help stop plastic pollution.

Kelly, a former commercial director at an international seafood company, launched her retail business, which sells an extensive range of wholefoods, herbs and spices, detergents and bathroom essentials that can be refilled in existing packaging or other containers, five years ago after witnessing first-hand the overuse of plastic in the world and in particular the food industry.

There are at two shops in Edinburgh at the moment, in Newington and in Waverley Market, and two franchises, one in Corstorphine. The other, which is the first one south of the border and is newly opened, is in Canterbury with plans to launch more franchises across the UK over the next five years.

Kelly’s commitment from day one has been to only sell ethically sourced products and support local producers, including Company Bakery, Planet Kuku, Earthy Vegan Cheese, Williams & Johnson and Aye Pickled, helping to create plastic free and circular supply systems that encourage, and makes it easier, for shoppers to turn off the plastic tap.

Products are also available to buy on the online store which was launched during lockdown and now has over 1500 products. In partnership with One Tribe, The Refillery makes a donation every time a purchase is made to help save trees in the rainforest and protect indigenous communities.

Accolades over the years, include the Citi Micro-Entrepreneur Award for Sustainability and regional winner of the Great Britain Entrepreneurship Award Business For Good Category, and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Innovation and Sustainability Award.

he Love Your Business networking event is held monthly at Black Ivy Hotel in Bruntsfield, and was founded by Michelle Brown from the eponymous PR agency in 2018. Michelle wanted to help bring businesses together to help build their network and share contacts and referrals, and support each other. This week Kelly will be sharing the story of her entrepreneurial journey over the past five years and the franchise expansion plans.

She will also explain how we can all do our bit to become more conscious consumers, reduce waste and create a world free of plastic

The networking events have attracted over 160 guest speakers in the last five years, including Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions, Scott Hastings, Larah Bross, founder of Bross Bagels, Paul Tasner, the Californian based eco-entrepreneur and founder of PulpWorks, Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite and motivational coach, and Chris van der Kuyl CBE, chairman and co-founder of 4J Studios.

Kelly said: “It’s never been more important to become a conscious consumer and our vision is to make plastic free and ethical shopping accessible to as many people as possible, which is why I’m delighted to be able to share my story and franchise goals for the future with everyone at Love Your Business this week. Together as a community we can all help make a difference and protect our planet.”

Michelle said: “Kelly has an incredible story to share when it comes to leaving the corporate world and embarking on something which she is incredibly passionate about and educating people on the circular economy and reducing waste.

“Attendees will not only be able to hear about her expansion over the past five years and further growth plans by opening more franchises but also how they can do their bit to become more eco-conscious.”

Tickets for the next networking event at Black Ivy Bar & Hotel on Thursday 29 June, 11-1pm are £20 plus booking, link – https://bit.ly/43sd4lN – 10% of all ticket sales go to the LYB 2023 good cause fund, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh.

The Refillery, Newington. Edinburgh. Kelly Wright owner of The Refillery, Edinburgh. Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2019.

The Refillery, Newington. Edinburgh. Kelly Wright owner of The Refillery, Edinburgh. Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...