Just before plastic free July get along to an in person business networking event with the founder of The Refillery.
Award-winning eco-entrepreneur Kelly Wright, founder of The Refillery, plastic free, ethical grocery stores, unveils her franchise expansion plans at Edinburgh business event on Thursday and ways to adopt a minimal waste lifestyle ahead of Plastic Free July, a global movement to help stop plastic pollution.
Kelly, a former commercial director at an international seafood company, launched her retail business, which sells an extensive range of wholefoods, herbs and spices, detergents and bathroom essentials that can be refilled in existing packaging or other containers, five years ago after witnessing first-hand the overuse of plastic in the world and in particular the food industry.
There are at two shops in Edinburgh at the moment, in Newington and in Waverley Market, and two franchises, one in Corstorphine. The other, which is the first one south of the border and is newly opened, is in Canterbury with plans to launch more franchises across the UK over the next five years.
Kelly’s commitment from day one has been to only sell ethically sourced products and support local producers, including Company Bakery, Planet Kuku, Earthy Vegan Cheese, Williams & Johnson and Aye Pickled, helping to create plastic free and circular supply systems that encourage, and makes it easier, for shoppers to turn off the plastic tap.
Products are also available to buy on the online store which was launched during lockdown and now has over 1500 products. In partnership with One Tribe, The Refillery makes a donation every time a purchase is made to help save trees in the rainforest and protect indigenous communities.
Accolades over the years, include the Citi Micro-Entrepreneur Award for Sustainability and regional winner of the Great Britain Entrepreneurship Award Business For Good Category, and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Innovation and Sustainability Award.
he Love Your Business networking event is held monthly at Black Ivy Hotel in Bruntsfield, and was founded by Michelle Brown from the eponymous PR agency in 2018. Michelle wanted to help bring businesses together to help build their network and share contacts and referrals, and support each other. This week Kelly will be sharing the story of her entrepreneurial journey over the past five years and the franchise expansion plans.
She will also explain how we can all do our bit to become more conscious consumers, reduce waste and create a world free of plastic
The networking events have attracted over 160 guest speakers in the last five years, including Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions, Scott Hastings, Larah Bross, founder of Bross Bagels, Paul Tasner, the Californian based eco-entrepreneur and founder of PulpWorks, Alice Thompson, co-founder of Social Bite and motivational coach, and Chris van der Kuyl CBE, chairman and co-founder of 4J Studios.
Kelly said: “It’s never been more important to become a conscious consumer and our vision is to make plastic free and ethical shopping accessible to as many people as possible, which is why I’m delighted to be able to share my story and franchise goals for the future with everyone at Love Your Business this week. Together as a community we can all help make a difference and protect our planet.”
Michelle said: “Kelly has an incredible story to share when it comes to leaving the corporate world and embarking on something which she is incredibly passionate about and educating people on the circular economy and reducing waste.
“Attendees will not only be able to hear about her expansion over the past five years and further growth plans by opening more franchises but also how they can do their bit to become more eco-conscious.”
Tickets for the next networking event at Black Ivy Bar & Hotel on Thursday 29 June, 11-1pm are £20 plus booking, link – https://bit.ly/43sd4lN – 10% of all ticket sales go to the LYB 2023 good cause fund, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh.
Nyirenda has chance to stake Euro claim
Edinburgh University striker Lunjika Nyirenda been a consistent goal grabber this season and has been rewarded by being named in the Scotland women’s to face the Czech Republic to Edinburgh this weekend. The double-header is on Saturday, 1 July, and Sunday 2 July, at Peffermill and the university side have five players included in the…
Former police officer and barrister from Edinburgh jailed for sexual abuse
Detectives from the specialist child abuse investigation team of Essex Police have secured justice for a woman who was abused by an Edinburgh man more than 30 years ago. Sixty-nine year-old James Boyle was convicted in April of abusing the female between 1986 and 1991 when she was a teenager. The offences took place in Cambridgeshire while…
Continue Reading Former police officer and barrister from Edinburgh jailed for sexual abuse
Edinburgh reconnects to Chinese capital
Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service. This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October. Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re…
Buster wins Holyrood Dog of the Year 2023
On Monday there was a fierce competition being fought out at Holyrood. This one took place in the parliament garden with MSPs and their dogs being put through their paces. The winner was Winner David Torrance, MSP, and Buster a six year-old Golden Retriever. Mark Ruskell with Joy, a Greyhound won the Pawblic vote. Presiding…
Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
An album recorded live at a former Edinburgh jazz venue is one of the inspirations behind a Dublin radio presenter becoming a record company executive. Dermot Rogers, who hosts a weekly music programme on Dublin City FM was listening to Overdrive by Irish guitarist Louis Stewart when he realised that Stewart’s recorded legacy was in…
Continue Reading Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
Royal Highland Show reports record-breaking numbers
The number of people who visited the Royal Highland Show over the last four days totalled around 217,000, and tickets are already on sale for next year. Among the visitors, 26,500 school children attended for free whether on a school visit or with their families. The Flock to the Show campaign ended at the Show…
Continue Reading Royal Highland Show reports record-breaking numbers