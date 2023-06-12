The inaugural NT Art Month has now opened officially and runs until 30 June.

Guests toured the galleries and wine bars involved in the event, and photos of the opening evening by Edinburgh photographer Duncan McGlynn are below.

The galleries taking part include:

&Gallery, Dundas Street

Birch Tree Gallery, Dundas Street

Harvey & Woodd, Dundas Street

Heriot Gallery, Dundas Street

James Glossop at Bacco Wine, Dundas Street Open Eye Gallery, Abercromby Place Powderhall Bronze Editions, Summer Place The Atelier Gallery, Howard Street

The Fine Art Society, Dundas Street

The Scottish Gallery, Dundas Street

Watson Gallery, Queen Street

All venues in the arts quarter have special exhibitions during June offering the opportunity of cruising from one to the next with something new to see.

Details of all the exhibitions at the galleries taking part can be found here.

