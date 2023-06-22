Left-back Jordan Obita has signed for Hibs.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Hibernian hold an option to extend his contract by a further season.

A naturally left-sided player, Obita is comfortable at both left-back and left-wing and it is hoped he will add great versatility to Lee Johnson’s First Team squad.

The player has made more than 300 career appearances to date, spending 10 years around the Reading First Team, mainly featuring in the English Championship. During his time with the Royals, he was also named their Players’ Player of the Year.

Last season he made 34 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers in the third-tier of English football, predominantly starting at left-back.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the Football Club.

“He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side and his ability from set plays will add an extra dimension to the squad. We look forward to working with him.”

