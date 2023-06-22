On Thursday evening the Pride of Scotland Awards took place at Assembly Rooms.

With a wealth of big names the evening honoured extraordinary people from all over Scotland who had made a lasting impact on the lives of others.

Hosted in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms by Scottish icons Elaine C Smith and Sanjeev Kohli, the glittering awards bring together a remarkable array of famous faces from Scotland and beyond to celebrate some truly awe-inspiring achievements.  

22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson PhotographyThe Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms EdinburghElaine C Scott and Sanjeev Kohli

The stars and VIPs on the red carpet included:

Brian Cox, Emmy Award-winning Scottish actor + star of Succession
Irvine Welsh, Scottish novelist + playwright (Trainspotting)
Dougray Scott, Scottish Actor (Ever After, Mission Impossible)
Graeme Souness, Football Legend
Paige Turley + Laura Anderson, Love Island stars
Child of Courage (‘Butterfly skin’ girl), Isla Girst

22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson PhotographyThe Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms EdinburghPaige Turley + Laura Anderson, Love Island stars  
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson PhotographyThe Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms EdinburghGraeme Souness and * Child of Courage (‘Butterfly skin’ girl), Isla Girst
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Manjot Sumac and partner
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Libby Clegg and brother Stephen
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Laurie Brett
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Dougray Scott
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson PhotographyThe Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms EdinburghBrian Cox
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Tallia Storm
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Irvine Welsh and wife Emma Currie
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Dame Jackie Baillie
22/6/2023 Pictures Alan Simpson Photography The Pride of Scotland Awards the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh Chris Forbes

Jordan Orbita signs for Hibs

Left-back Jordan Obita has signed for Hibs. The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Hibernian hold an option to extend his contract by a further season. A naturally left-sided player, Obita is comfortable at both left-back and left-wing and it is hoped he will add great…

Continue Reading Jordan Orbita signs for Hibs

Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds

The country’s largest agricultural event began today with a food & drink and experience and Scotland’s rural life at its most vibrant.  © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal…

Continue Reading Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds

Jack denies the UK Government are to blame for collapse of deposit return scheme

At the Royal Highland Show the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, has denied that the collapse of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme is anything to do with him or the UK Government. He said to assembled journalists: “What happened was on 6 March the Minister asked for an exemption from the UK…

Continue Reading Jack denies the UK Government are to blame for collapse of deposit return scheme


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.