On Thursday evening the Pride of Scotland Awards took place at Assembly Rooms.

With a wealth of big names the evening honoured extraordinary people from all over Scotland who had made a lasting impact on the lives of others.

Hosted in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms by Scottish icons Elaine C Smith and Sanjeev Kohli, the glittering awards bring together a remarkable array of famous faces from Scotland and beyond to celebrate some truly awe-inspiring achievements.

22/6/2023

The stars and VIPs on the red carpet included:

Brian Cox, Emmy Award-winning Scottish actor + star of Succession

Irvine Welsh, Scottish novelist + playwright (Trainspotting)

Dougray Scott, Scottish Actor (Ever After, Mission Impossible)

Graeme Souness, Football Legend

Paige Turley + Laura Anderson, Love Island stars

Child of Courage (‘Butterfly skin’ girl), Isla Girst

