EVOC appoint Project Manager for Gorgie City Farm

The Steering Group at the farm have appointed Suzanne Campbell to be Project Manager from mid July.

Ms Campbell has extensive experience in service management with a particular focus on children, young people and families.

Suzanne Campbell (Project Manager) said: “I am delighted to be appointed Project Manager of the Gorgie Farm Site Development and am looking forward to working with the Gorgie community, local organisations and a range of other stakeholders to develop a strong sustainable plan for the future of the site. The immeasurable passion, connection and impact Gorgie City Farm has had on people and the community is already clear to me and I cannot wait to capture more stories and get started.”

Cat Young will work alongside Suzanne as part of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership’s commitment to community mobilisation. She will lead on participation and engagement. She has worked with Thrive Edinburgh the “innovative strategy for improving the mental health and wellbeing of all citizens in Edinburgh”.

The Steering Group has been meeting monthly and working on operational and strategic matters. EVOC Chief Executive, Bridie Ashrowan said: “It has been a hugely busy couple of months managing a range of safety and maintenance issues on the Gorgie City Farm site, but the offers of help and levels of interest in the project have been really moving. Now that we have Suzanne and Cat on the team we can move onto the next phase of the project – they both have lots of experience helping people and communities to influence the design of community spaces and services, and will play a key role in working towards a sustainable and visionary future for the site. We are planning some engagement events for the local community to help do that and will share details of these very soon.”

Art & Craft Collective

Artist in the Window – with a difference

If you have a bag or other leather item which you would like to give new life, then go along to the next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG anytime between 2.30 and 4 pm on Sunday 25 June.

Joe has repaired everything from spinning wheels to ukelele cases.

Leather that Lasts restores and repairs vintage bags and uses scrap bookbinding and sofa leather to make purses, pouches and bookmarks.

Fringe of Colour

Fringe of Colour Films 2023 takes place from 23 to 29 June, both online and at Summerhall.

The hybrid programme has 22 unique and thought-provoking films and more than 15 live and virtual events over the 7 day period. The Online and In-Person programmes will take place in parallel, so both audiences can enjoy the full range of what Fringe of Colour Films has to offer.

Fringe of Colour Films is a unique arts festival with a focus on film, dedicated to showcasing the creative work of Black, Asian, Indigenous, and Latine artists & creatives.

Films reach across a range of genres, from documentaries, narrative fiction, comedy and experimental work, to new commissions and discoveries from the archives.

Read more here.

Andy Arthur talk next week

Andy Arthur returns for a second talk this year for Edinburgh World Heritage, focussing on the unusual layout and peculiarities of certain Edinburgh byways.

Some have four different street addresses and nine different street signs. This all culminates on the creation of the Post Office Directories, one in particular by Peter Williamson.

Andy, Edinburgh’s weaver of historical threads, explores the mazes, mysteries and malfunctions of Edinburgh’s first postal services and the legacy they have left behind. Expect to see a fresh perspective on the city, and hear obscure and overlooked stories of Edinburgh’s past.

BOOK TICKETS HERE

Tickets

In person (includes drinks reception):

Members £8

Non-members £12

Online:

Member £6

Non-members £10

Details

Date: Wednesday 28 June 2023

Start time: 6pm

Venue: St Mark’s Unitarian Church, 7 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2DP

This event will also be recorded, and the recording later distributed to ticket holders.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

All of our content is free to access but if you would like to support us and also get your own copy of our monthly paper delivered to you each month then you can subscribe here. The paper is always on the streets on the 1st of each month and the July issue is just being produced now.

Click on the front page below if you are able to subscribe. And if you have any stories then do get in touch.

Like this: Like Loading...