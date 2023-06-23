EVOC appoint Project Manager for Gorgie City Farm
The Steering Group at the farm have appointed Suzanne Campbell to be Project Manager from mid July.
Ms Campbell has extensive experience in service management with a particular focus on children, young people and families.
Suzanne Campbell (Project Manager) said: “I am delighted to be appointed Project Manager of the Gorgie Farm Site Development and am looking forward to working with the Gorgie community, local organisations and a range of other stakeholders to develop a strong sustainable plan for the future of the site. The immeasurable passion, connection and impact Gorgie City Farm has had on people and the community is already clear to me and I cannot wait to capture more stories and get started.”
Cat Young will work alongside Suzanne as part of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership’s commitment to community mobilisation. She will lead on participation and engagement. She has worked with Thrive Edinburgh the “innovative strategy for improving the mental health and wellbeing of all citizens in Edinburgh”.
The Steering Group has been meeting monthly and working on operational and strategic matters. EVOC Chief Executive, Bridie Ashrowan said: “It has been a hugely busy couple of months managing a range of safety and maintenance issues on the Gorgie City Farm site, but the offers of help and levels of interest in the project have been really moving. Now that we have Suzanne and Cat on the team we can move onto the next phase of the project – they both have lots of experience helping people and communities to influence the design of community spaces and services, and will play a key role in working towards a sustainable and visionary future for the site. We are planning some engagement events for the local community to help do that and will share details of these very soon.”
Art & Craft Collective
Artist in the Window – with a difference
If you have a bag or other leather item which you would like to give new life, then go along to the next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG anytime between 2.30 and 4 pm on Sunday 25 June.
Joe has repaired everything from spinning wheels to ukelele cases.
Leather that Lasts restores and repairs vintage bags and uses scrap bookbinding and sofa leather to make purses, pouches and bookmarks.
Fringe of Colour
Fringe of Colour Films 2023 takes place from 23 to 29 June, both online and at Summerhall.
The hybrid programme has 22 unique and thought-provoking films and more than 15 live and virtual events over the 7 day period. The Online and In-Person programmes will take place in parallel, so both audiences can enjoy the full range of what Fringe of Colour Films has to offer.
Fringe of Colour Films is a unique arts festival with a focus on film, dedicated to showcasing the creative work of Black, Asian, Indigenous, and Latine artists & creatives.
Films reach across a range of genres, from documentaries, narrative fiction, comedy and experimental work, to new commissions and discoveries from the archives.
Andy Arthur talk next week
Andy Arthur returns for a second talk this year for Edinburgh World Heritage, focussing on the unusual layout and peculiarities of certain Edinburgh byways.
Some have four different street addresses and nine different street signs. This all culminates on the creation of the Post Office Directories, one in particular by Peter Williamson.
Andy, Edinburgh’s weaver of historical threads, explores the mazes, mysteries and malfunctions of Edinburgh’s first postal services and the legacy they have left behind. Expect to see a fresh perspective on the city, and hear obscure and overlooked stories of Edinburgh’s past.
Tickets
In person (includes drinks reception):
- Members £8
- Non-members £12
Online:
- Member £6
- Non-members £10
Details
- Date: Wednesday 28 June 2023
- Start time: 6pm
- Venue: St Mark’s Unitarian Church, 7 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2DP
This event will also be recorded, and the recording later distributed to ticket holders.
Jordan Orbita signs for Hibs
Left-back Jordan Obita has signed for Hibs. The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer. Hibernian hold an option to extend his contract by a further season. A naturally left-sided player, Obita is comfortable at both left-back and left-wing and it is hoped he will add great…
Pride of Scotland Awards 2023 held in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms
On Thursday evening the Pride of Scotland Awards took place at Assembly Rooms. With a wealth of big names the evening honoured extraordinary people from all over Scotland who had made a lasting impact on the lives of others. Hosted in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms by Scottish icons Elaine C Smith and Sanjeev Kohli, the glittering…
Continue Reading Pride of Scotland Awards 2023 held in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms
Pickering back as Monarchs look to turn season around
Stellar Monarchs and Birmingham Brummies meet at Armadale on Friday (tapes up 7.30pm) and both believe they can turn things round and bid for one of the six play-off positions. Neither Monarchs nor Brummies had won a home match in the Championship prior to the start of this week, though Birmingham got off the mark…
Continue Reading Pickering back as Monarchs look to turn season around
Scottish snack brand bags major sponsorship
Taylors Snacks secures Official Snack Partner title at Royal Highland Show A popular snack producer has sealed the deal and landed the role of lead sponsor at the Royal Highland Show 2023 – a four-day event which attracts more than 190,000 visitors each year. Freshly re-branded Taylor’s Snacks are part of the partnership and activity…
Continue Reading Scottish snack brand bags major sponsorship
SNP reshuffle their team at the City Chambers
Following their AGM earlier in the week the SNP Group has announced changes to its frontline team. Cllr Adam McVey remains leader and has announced some alterations to their key spokespeople. Leader of the SNP Group Cllr Adam McVey said: “This is a strong team to take the Labour, Tory, LibDem administration to task for…
Continue Reading SNP reshuffle their team at the City Chambers
Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds
The country’s largest agricultural event began today with a food & drink and experience and Scotland’s rural life at its most vibrant. © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal Highland Show. Photo © 2023 Martin McAdam Royal…
Continue Reading Royal Highland Show Day 1 – glorious weather attracts the crowds