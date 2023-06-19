Scotland’s summer weather is expected to boost the attendance at Musselburgh’s popular Friday night meeting on 23 June.

The Construction & Property Recruitment Friday 90’s Race Night kickstarts the weekend for many racegoers who flock to the East Lothian track.

And with its 90’s theme and post racing After Party hosted by Forth One’s leading presenter Boogie in the Morning, it’s a big draw for racing fans keen to let their hair down and make the most of the summer sun.

Friday night racing returns to Musselburgh on 23 June – Picture: Alan Rennie

The 5-star racing venue is making it easier for guests to get to and from Edinburgh city centre with ticketed bus services, while those taking the train can make use of a courtesy bus service from Wallyford and Newcraighall stations.

To further whet the appetite, some of Scotland’s leading street food vendors are on-site, including Slum Dog, Dog n Bon and Bonnie Burrito, while the racecourse’s own Pinkies Deli offers dishes which appeal to all.

Musselburgh Racecourse commercial manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “With seven thrilling Flat races, followed by an exciting 90’s After Party, where else is better to make the most of these fantastic summer evenings we’ve been enjoying.

“Dressing up is not essential but we hope many will throw on their favourite 90’s outfit and if race goers are too young to have experienced the 90’s first time around, now is their chance to see what all the fuss was about.”

Relive the 90s at Musselburgh’s After Race Party on 23 June – Picture: Alan Rennie

Racegoers who book tickets before 22 June will save £2 per person on the £25 admission fee.

Gates open at 4pm on 23 June, the first race is off at 5.30pm and the last race is scheduled for 9pm, with the After Party lasting approximately one hour after the final race.

As with all Musselburgh race meetings, children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. For more information and to book tickets please visit here.

