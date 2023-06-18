Bill Gray who is the immediate past Chair of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr Gray is a farm and estate manager at Preston Hall, and has been honoured “for outstanding service to agriculture, charity and the community in Scotland”. He served as chair of the agricultural charity for three years during the pandemic.

He paid tribute to the ‘incredible people’ he has worked with and who have supported him throughout his career.

He said: “I am incredibly honoured and humbled to receive this accolade.

“My three years as Chairman of the Society were marked by the onset and the duration of the Covid pandemic – one of the most challenging times in the Society’s 239-year history.

“With the support of the dedicated RHASS team and directors we returned as a stronger, more resilient charity, and I am immensely proud to have held the position of Chair during this challenging time.

“Throughout my career I have been fortunate to work for those who had the foresight to recognise the benefit of having a manager with additional networks outside the farm. This has allowed me to support other organisations in the agricultural sector which has been hugely rewarding.

“Finally, I must pay tribute to my family for their love and support for my past endeavours and for whatever I decide to turn to next! This award is shared with all of you.”

Bill was born and brought up in Belfast. He was educated at Campbell College, Belfast and at West of Scotland Agricultural College, Ayr.

Bill is married to Janie, has one daughter and three grandchildren.

