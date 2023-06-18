NEW OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE OLD MANOR HOTEL

Samantha Slight joins the Front of House team as the hotel refurbishment is brought to a close

As it continues with a major refurbishment of many of its key public areas, the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has announced that it has appointed a new Operations Manager.

Samantha Slight

With thirty years’ experience in the hospitality sector, Samantha Slight, who is from Dunfermline, joins the hotel from Airth Castle, where she had been Operations Manager for the last ten years.

Her career has also seen her fulfil an Operations Manager role at the Balbirnie Hotel at Markinch, Food & Beverage Service Manager at The Scotsman Hotel, and Hotel Manager at the Ferrybridge Hotel in North Queensferry.

With new wedding packages currently been compiled at the Old Manor, along with plans for baby showers and Christmas 2024, Samantha is very much enjoying her new role.

“The Old Manor is a lovely hotel in a truly stunning location,” she said. “It’s being lovingly refurbished to offer our UK wide guests a contemporary and updated experience.”

“I’m delighted to be on board here. The opportunity to join came just at the right time with Airth Castle sadly closing its doors. We have completed lots of work here already guests can now see, such as beautiful new carpeting, fresh new bedroom décor, updated bathrooms, and a new look to the bar and lounge. Next on the list is new furniture for the Seaview Restaurant situated in our beautiful conservatory dining room. As the name suggests it has the most amazing views of the golf course and sea – what a setting it is!”

“I’m looking forward to being successful in the daily hotel operations and to guarantee that guests enjoy an outstanding experience.”

When not working, Samantha is busy looking after her seven month puppy, Lady, a Belgian Malinois.

Tommy Wallace, one of the trio of Owner/Directors at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, which purchased the Old Manor Hotel in late 2021, commented on Samantha’s appointment saying it was “absolutely fantastic to have someone of Samantha’s considerable experience on board.”

“It’s all systems go here as we look to complete our new look at the Hotel,” he continued. “There’s been lots going on behind the scenes that guests may not have been aware of, such as installing new boilers to make the hotel more energy efficient, but now we’re onto the exciting stuff, such as the new decor which is already getting very positive feedback.”

“We can’t wait to see what Samantha and her team come up with in terms of events because we have the perfect space here. We really want to put Hotel back on the map for both amazing functions and top class dining out!”

www.oldmanorhotel.co.uk

Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links

