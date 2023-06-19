New commission for National Museums Scotland

Climate change and fashion are combined in the latest exciting commission by the National Museum of Scotland which incorporates horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of the King and Queen.

The designers are also climate activists and the exact amount of energy is calculated in the production of their garments, down to the number of calories burned.

Award-winning fashion and multimedia designers VIN OMI. Image credit Jon Baker

At the Voodoo Rooms

Edinburgh has so much on at the moment it is difficult to choose where to go and what to see. Tonight at the Voodoo Rooms Texan Jarrod Dickenson will display his renewed steely resolve after Covid complications left him with a lifelong medical condition and some business difficulties.

The honey-voiced southerner has become a brawler. His album BIG TALK released earlier this year is described as direct and uncompromising – and you get all of this for £14 in the city centre. Over 18s Book at Tickets Scotland.

The Proclaimers Leith Links

The big top on Leith Links was the place to be on Saturday to hear Craig and Charlie with that great opening line – “Hello Leith!” followed by a brief mention of the eleven men in Norway who had just pulled off something very special in Oslo. (Two winning goals in the 80 somethingth minutes proved too much for the Norwegians.)

The feeling was of a massive act coming home to play for their local crowd, and the crowd were really up for it if the singing even ahead of the band taking to the stage was anything to go by.

Sunshine on Leith was of course the pinnacle of the almost two hour long show with everyone joining in. The emotion was a palpable pent up desire to see and hear live acts most probably born from the last few years, but this was more than that. The proximity to the act was unlike the big show at Edinburgh Castle a few years ago where the band is elevated and distant. The big top really worked – well done Regular Music. This was a safe place to be and easy to get to. There seemed to be many, many security staff and even someone helping out at the beginning of the line for the bar with a handy menu – making sure you knew what you were going to buy. (no time to waste)

Admiral Fallow and Hamish Hawk had already played great music for the crowd standing in the huge tent which not only made you feel close to the action, but provided back up with two big screens either side of the stage.

Songs from the Dentures Out album may be less well known, but with their usual repertoire of at least half a dozen songs (Letter from America, I’m on my Way, Sunshine on Leith and 500 miles the most prominent among them) there was plenty of opportunity for the singers and the would be singers in the audience.

We have to hope that this is the first of many events at Leith Links – where people sat outside the big tent basking in the Sunshine and the sounds from within. This was a big event with a genuinely local touch – maybe just what is needed to foster that spirit of community we hear about.

Regular Music have several other concerts this year including Rod Stewart, The Who, The Lumineers, Dermot Kennedy and Jerry Sadowitz.

The Proclaimers at Leith Links in the Big Top on Saturday 17 June 2023 © 2023 Martin McAdam

Support the Makers

This is lovely wee shop on Easter Road which is open until mid August. Their aim is to create a supportive environment for discussion, networking, guidance, advice and top tips by industry experts. When the shop closes the programme will change to #makersmeets beginning on 7 September when the topic of the day will be social media reels.

Marti from a Wee Bit Social will join the meeting to offer expertise, experience and top tips on creating fun and engaging content.

