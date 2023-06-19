New commission for National Museums Scotland
Climate change and fashion are combined in the latest exciting commission by the National Museum of Scotland which incorporates horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of the King and Queen.
The designers are also climate activists and the exact amount of energy is calculated in the production of their garments, down to the number of calories burned.
At the Voodoo Rooms
Edinburgh has so much on at the moment it is difficult to choose where to go and what to see. Tonight at the Voodoo Rooms Texan Jarrod Dickenson will display his renewed steely resolve after Covid complications left him with a lifelong medical condition and some business difficulties.
The honey-voiced southerner has become a brawler. His album BIG TALK released earlier this year is described as direct and uncompromising – and you get all of this for £14 in the city centre. Over 18s Book at Tickets Scotland.
The Proclaimers Leith Links
The big top on Leith Links was the place to be on Saturday to hear Craig and Charlie with that great opening line – “Hello Leith!” followed by a brief mention of the eleven men in Norway who had just pulled off something very special in Oslo. (Two winning goals in the 80 somethingth minutes proved too much for the Norwegians.)
The feeling was of a massive act coming home to play for their local crowd, and the crowd were really up for it if the singing even ahead of the band taking to the stage was anything to go by.
Sunshine on Leith was of course the pinnacle of the almost two hour long show with everyone joining in. The emotion was a palpable pent up desire to see and hear live acts most probably born from the last few years, but this was more than that. The proximity to the act was unlike the big show at Edinburgh Castle a few years ago where the band is elevated and distant. The big top really worked – well done Regular Music. This was a safe place to be and easy to get to. There seemed to be many, many security staff and even someone helping out at the beginning of the line for the bar with a handy menu – making sure you knew what you were going to buy. (no time to waste)
Admiral Fallow and Hamish Hawk had already played great music for the crowd standing in the huge tent which not only made you feel close to the action, but provided back up with two big screens either side of the stage.
Songs from the Dentures Out album may be less well known, but with their usual repertoire of at least half a dozen songs (Letter from America, I’m on my Way, Sunshine on Leith and 500 miles the most prominent among them) there was plenty of opportunity for the singers and the would be singers in the audience.
We have to hope that this is the first of many events at Leith Links – where people sat outside the big tent basking in the Sunshine and the sounds from within. This was a big event with a genuinely local touch – maybe just what is needed to foster that spirit of community we hear about.
Regular Music have several other concerts this year including Rod Stewart, The Who, The Lumineers, Dermot Kennedy and Jerry Sadowitz.
Support the Makers
This is lovely wee shop on Easter Road which is open until mid August. Their aim is to create a supportive environment for discussion, networking, guidance, advice and top tips by industry experts. When the shop closes the programme will change to #makersmeets beginning on 7 September when the topic of the day will be social media reels.
Marti from a Wee Bit Social will join the meeting to offer expertise, experience and top tips on creating fun and engaging content.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Taking a tram to the Highland Show – here’s what you need to know
Edinburgh Trams have a range of tickets to help you get to the show at Ingliston from Thursday, and booking a tram ticket with the event is one way to save. Taking a tram will also save you the bother of queuing to get into the car park and of course getting out again. There…
Continue Reading Taking a tram to the Highland Show – here’s what you need to know
The Proclaimers – as good as ever
The big top on Leith Links was the place to be on Saturday to hear Craig and Charlie with that great opening line – “Hello Leith!” followed by a brief but joyous mention of the eleven men in Norway who had just pulled off something very special in Oslo. (Two winning goals in the 80…
Davies bags Kingdom fly title plus Bass Rock and coarse angling results
Sam Davies won the Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship for the first time and took home a £400 cash prize thanks to a cracking bag of ten fish. It is the first major competition the Fife-born, 60-year-old has entered in 25 years and only the second time the Ballo member has fished Stenhouse Fishery in the last five years. His boat partner, Andrew…
Continue Reading Davies bags Kingdom fly title plus Bass Rock and coarse angling results
Friday night frolics at Musselburgh Racecourse
Scotland’s summer weather is expected to boost the attendance at Musselburgh’s popular Friday night meeting on 23 June. The Construction & Property Recruitment Friday 90’s Race Night kickstarts the weekend for many racegoers who flock to the East Lothian track. And with its 90’s theme and post racing After Party hosted by Forth One’s leading…
Continue Reading Friday night frolics at Musselburgh Racecourse
Museum unveils new commission – a little black dress by VIN + OMI
A new exhibition which opens at the National Museum of Scotland in July – Beyond the Little Black Dress – will include a new commission for the National Collection. The commission is a dress by designers and climate activists VIN + OMI which includes horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of Their Majesties…
Continue Reading Museum unveils new commission – a little black dress by VIN + OMI
Scottish Government plough on with constitutional matters
The Scottish Government is launching a prospectus paper “Building a New Scotland” this week. This is the fourth in a series of proposals for a new constitution to be developed by the people of Scotland and its elected parliament in an independent country. The drafting of a new constitution is regarded as pivotal with rights…
Continue Reading Scottish Government plough on with constitutional matters