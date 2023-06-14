Edinburgh International Film Festival
Appropriately given all the backdrop to this year’s capsule festival, the opening night film at Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will be Silent Roar – a teenage story ofng, sex and hellfire” set in the Outer Hebrides.
A directorial debut by BAFTA nominated Scottish writer Johnny Barrington the film has been produced by fellow Scot Chris Young.
With softly twinkling stars Louis McCartney (Dondo) and Ella Lily Hyland (Sas) being cast in the leading roles, the film follows the grief of the young surfer Dondo after his father’s recent disappearance at sea. It changes with his crush on Sas who dreams of leaving the island.
The charity, Centre for the Moving Image, which went into administration last October was the umbrella organisation for the EIFF, and since then EIF has taken over the intellectual property of the film festival and is offering at least a few days of a festival for the industry and film fans to enjoy.
Repair Café
Make do and mend is the watchword for the Edinburgh Repair Café in Colinton on Saturday.
Dog of the Week
Dog of the Week
If you think you could provide a home for Tina or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder Go and meet Dogs Trust for a chat about fostering/rehoming at their ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11th August at 2-3pm in our West Calder centre.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk
Transport and Environment Committee meeting
The council’s Transport and Environment Committee (TEC) meets on Thursday. This committee has begun to meet monthly rather than two monthly in recognition of the heavy workload it has.
This meeting will discuss the possibility of a tram to Newbridge, the progress with plans for a pedestrianised George Street and cleaning up footpaths and cycleways with a new dedicated squad equipped with walk behind electric machinery.
The council’s papers and how to watch the meeting live or as a recorded video are here.
Ahead of the meeting the members of the committee will meet for breakfast at Cargo Bike Movement and then take part in the Running out of Time Relay which is making its way around the country to raise awareness of climate change. The group will move onto the Meadows at 8.30 to take part in some cargo bike training and at 9.30 the Running out of Time moves off to the City Chambers.
The members of the TEC will receive climate warming stripes from the University of Reading and the Running out of Time baton will leave the City Chambers by cargo bike at 10am to proceed to Brunstane School.
Dog of the Week – Tina the Labrador
Tina, an adorable 10-year-old Labrador, eagerly awaits the opportunity to find her forever family. This lovable canine is in need of a home where she can flourish, surrounded by adults or children aged 16 and above, ready to shower her with abundant affection. Although Tina is friendly and well-behaved, she prefers to be the sole…