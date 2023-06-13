Tina, an adorable 10-year-old Labrador, eagerly awaits the opportunity to find her forever family.
This lovable canine is in need of a home where she can flourish, surrounded by adults or children aged 16 and above, ready to shower her with abundant affection. Although Tina is friendly and well-behaved, she prefers to be the sole pet in the household.
Despite her age, Tina’s spirit remains youthful, as she delights in exploring the great outdoors during her daily walks. A garden to potter around in and bask in the warm sunshine would be a dream come true for this active companion. Tina can find jumping in the car a little challenging, but she is more than happy to travel once she is safely in to fun and exciting places.
Tina thrives on human companionship and would greatly appreciate having someone at home for most of the day, providing her with company she craves.
With her lovable and gentle nature, Tina is guaranteed to bring her lucky family endless joy and brighten your days for years to come.
If you think you could provide a home for Tina or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder Go and meet Dogs Trust for a chat about fostering/rehoming at their ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11th August at 2-3pm in our West Calder centre.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk
Bees introduced on Fife estate
WEBSTER HONEY’S BEES FIND THE PERFECT LOCATION ON CRAIGSANQUHAR ESTATE. Hospitality Business to sponsor honeybee hives as it looks to bring down its food miles and add homegrown honey to its collection of existing products Kinross based artisan honey business, Webster Honey, has announced that it is working with Craigsanquhar Estate near Cupar. Having initially…
Got your tickets for the Proclaimers? Here is the information you need to know
The Proclaimers – Leith Links, Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June 2023 With special guests Admiral Fallow, Hamish Hawk and Alas De Liona. Gates open 4.00pm There is a great line-up of some of Scotland’s best young musicians Leith Links for the day so make sure to go early and give them your support. DJ…
Edinburgh has a new care plan to drive down costs
Today the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board has agreed an ambitious new plan to bring improvement in care across Edinburgh. Though smarter, more modern and person-centred care this plan will allow the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership to drive up standards and drive down costs. At the heart of the new plan is to reduce…
Edinburgh Taxi Outing – in photos
What a gorgeous day for the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing. As the taxis left the Edinburgh Zoo car park, photographer Alan Simpson was there to capture the sights. Ryan Preston winner best dressed at the 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing for kids- 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing for kids Police Scotland provide outriders for the occasion. 75th…
Walking charity pledges £7 million to get Edinburgh moving
Active travel projects across the country to benefit from launch of a trio of funds SCOTLAND’s national walking charity has launched three funds worth £7 million in a bid toencourage Edinburgh locals to choose active travel. The new Smarter Choices, Smarter Places (SCSP) Active Nation Fund worth £1.5 million, the Ian Findlay Path Fund (£1.5…
And we’re off on the Edinburgh Taxi Outing
The 75th Edinburgh Taxi Outing takes place on Tuesday leaving from the Zoo Car Park around 10 and heading to the coast. Taxi driver Neil White has been a cabbie for 16 years, and ever since he got his own taxi he has volunteered on the Taxi Outing. On Tuesday morning early he is transporting…