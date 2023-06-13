Tina, an adorable 10-year-old Labrador, eagerly awaits the opportunity to find her forever family.

This lovable canine is in need of a home where she can flourish, surrounded by adults or children aged 16 and above, ready to shower her with abundant affection. Although Tina is friendly and well-behaved, she prefers to be the sole pet in the household.

Despite her age, Tina’s spirit remains youthful, as she delights in exploring the great outdoors during her daily walks. A garden to potter around in and bask in the warm sunshine would be a dream come true for this active companion. Tina can find jumping in the car a little challenging, but she is more than happy to travel once she is safely in to fun and exciting places.

Tina thrives on human companionship and would greatly appreciate having someone at home for most of the day, providing her with company she craves.

With her lovable and gentle nature, Tina is guaranteed to bring her lucky family endless joy and brighten your days for years to come.

If you think you could provide a home for Tina or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder Go and meet Dogs Trust for a chat about fostering/rehoming at their ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11th August at 2-3pm in our West Calder centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...