Two Edinburgh pals have linked up to launch a global recruitment agency in Dubai.

Calum White and Jamie Clayton have joined forces to set up White & Clayton Recruitment, initially focusing on food, manufacturing and consumer goods (FMCG), tech and finance as they place the best talent around the world.

The duo are good friends having growing up together in the city and are looking forward to building a successful operation in the UAE from their base on the 20th floor of Control Tower in the flourishing Motor City district.

Calum already runs the real estate agency White & Co. which he established in Dubai at the start of 2021 having moved to the emirate seven years before.

Most recently with D. R. Newitt Recruitment in the capital where he spent four successful years, 31-year-old Jamie admitted it was an opportunity of a lifetime when his mate suggested they go into business together.

“Calum has been trying to get me over to Dubai for eight years and now seemed the right time as I was ready for a change,” he said.

“I know he can run a business and when this idea came along, it was impossible to ignore.

“We grew up together in Edinburgh, he’s my best mate and our whole business plan is based on trust. I wouldn’t be doing this with just anyone.

“I’ve been here on holiday before but I don’t see the country as a holiday destination any more. I’m nearly 32 and mature enough to look upon this as very much being about business for me. We have only just opened the doors but things are going well and I know we have a winning formula.”

White & Clayton specialise in recruiting positions from graduate to executive level and among the firm’s early clients are Nestlé and Mondelez International, owners of Cadbury.

“We want to build something special here,” said Calum. “My experience in building up the real estate agency has been invaluable and I wanted to use that along with Jamie’s background and knowledge to start up a recruitment firm which I’m sure is going to be a great success.

“We are looking to attract the best in the business from around the world to our base in Dubai as we set the foundations for the proper culture which will help make our mark in the industry. We have a very clear vision of where we want to go and are looking for the right people to make that happen.

“There are really exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to see how things develop.”

Like this: Like Loading...