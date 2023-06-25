NAPA will support Edinburgh care home’s 130 unique activities for residents.
A new partnership with the UK’s leading activity and engagement association will see fun-loving pensioners at an Edinburgh care home introduced to a selection of unique and fulfilling opportunities.
The partnership between Cramond Residence and the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) – a charity which supports care services to prioritise wellbeing and promote activity, arts and engagement – will expand the home’s existing monthly activities and provide access to additional resources.
Cramond Residence introduced a bustling monthly rota to enrich the lives of every resident which is led by an expert team of lifestyle coordinators.
The national association focuses on person-centred engagement, while also attempting to enhance the knowledge, skills and confidence of the older generation – an ethos that Cramond prides itself on.
Hilary Woodhead, Executive Director at NAPA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Cramond Residence as a member of NAPA.
“The home’s commitment to providing exceptional care and meaningful engagement for their residents aligns perfectly with our mission.
“Together, we will continue to elevate the standard of person-centered activities and enhance the quality of life for the individuals Cramond supports. We look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.”
Coupled with the home’s recent collaboration is the launch of its newly-established monthly magazine that will provide residents with updates on events taking place at the home.
The magazine will provide an overview of upcoming activities as well as bios from the home’s lifestyle team and simple seated exercises that residents can perform in their rooms to keep physically fit, along with quizzes and puzzles to keep minds sharp.
Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager and registered nurse at Cramond Residence said: “As a home that takes pride in its quality care, it’s highly important for us to make sure residents feel at home.
“From archery to memory sessions to talent shows to book clubs to building sustainable relationships with our local community through school and nursery visits, our offerings are expansive.
“The lifestyle team have been working tirelessly over the past few months to redevelop the services we provide and we’re delighted to reveal our enhanced offering. May was a testament to these efforts where we offered 130 individual scheduled activities alongside individual one-to-one sessions by request.
“Residents are always very enthusiastic to take part in activities and by partnering with NAPA, we can continue tailoring the rota to specific interests and ensure wellbeing and having fun is a priority.”
Launched in 2018, Cramond Residence offers uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as specialist services such as respite and dementia care. The care home currently has 74 residents spread across nine luxuriously-appointed homes.
Residential life is full of activities, freshly prepared meals and top-class facilities, ensuring that all residents enjoy a rich and satisfying life at the care home. The facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a games room and also a sensory experience that offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.
https://cramondresidence.co.uk/
