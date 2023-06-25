Plans for a new gallery and visitor centre at Jupiter Artland have been approved.
The new addition to the 100 acre sculpture park in West Edinburgh, will serve as the new entrance for visitors and help to secure Jupiter Artland’s long-term sustainable future. It will allow Jupiter Artland to extend the reach of its learning programmes and free school visits throughout the year.
The architects behind this exciting development are sustainability specialists Organic Architects, who have designed the buildings to match the scale of simple agricultural buildings which are a feature in the surrounding landscape. Internally, it will accommodate a café restaurant, shop and a gallery space with integrated craft distillery and tasting space, providing visitors with a unique and immersive experience.
Nicky Wilson, Director of Jupiter Artland, said: “This is the next exciting step in the continuing of Jupiter Artland Foundation’s work to reach every child in Scotland and create a sustainable future for Jupiter in Scotland.”
Gareth Roberts, Founder and Director at Organic Architects, said: “The new gallery will provide a haven for hosting world-class art and artists, with the buildings’ exteriors harmoniously echoing the park’s green surroundings. Its interior spaces will provide more room for captivating art, with new pieces from world-famous artists, designed for areas within the building from early in the process. Projects like this are most important to us, we thrive on building a sustainable future for organisations like Jupiter Artland, allowing it to broaden its mission to engage with every schoolchild in Scotland.”
Construction is expected to start later in 2023, with an anticipated completion date in 2025. The unique developments, including the micro distillery, will allow Jupiter Artland to be open year round for the first time, and further solidify its position as a destination for creativity and innovation.
