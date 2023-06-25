Pride Edinburgh took place on Saturday on a beautiful sunny day with thousands of people taking part, all having a happy day.

This is Scotland’s longest running celebration of diversity “ensuring the rainbow shines over the capital”.

The movement began in 1994 to promote LGBT life in Edinburgh and elsewhere.

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...