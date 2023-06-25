Pride Edinburgh took place on Saturday on a beautiful sunny day with thousands of people taking part, all having a happy day.
This is Scotland’s longest running celebration of diversity “ensuring the rainbow shines over the capital”.
The movement began in 1994 to promote LGBT life in Edinburgh and elsewhere.
Police find body in Holyrood Park
Around 10 am on Saturday, 24 June, the body of a man was found in the Holyrood Park area of Edinburgh. Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of William Robertson, 63, reported missing from the Leith area, has been informed. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be…
Passenger numbers double on trams
Passenger numbers have doubled on Edinburgh’s trams since the first part of the line was extended to Newhaven, the city’s council leader has revealed. Cllr Cammy Day said patronage “remains high” and hailed the success of the first few weeks of the new line being operational. He added that continued use by residents and visitors…
Midweek sea fishing and a chance to fish with top anglers
John Cook shows off one of the fine fish caught by anglers recently aboard an Aquamarine Charters trip out of Eyemouth. This one was tempted off Marshall Meadows just outside Berwick and boss Derek Anderson said that fishing is currently good with squid the most productive bait. The company have weekend trips but have also…
Brown: ‘Tigers are back to their best’
Cab Direct Championship: Glasgow Tigers 38, Scunthorpe Scorpions 28. Glasgow team boss Cami Brown believes his side are showing more “muscle” after a strong win over Scunthorpe in the Cab Direct Championship at Ashfield. The Allied Vehicles Tigers stung the Scorpions with several hard overtaking moves in a 38-28 victory and the result stands despite…
Pickering tells fans: ‘It was too difficult’
Rain caused the Cab Direct Championship match against Birmingham to be abandoned at Armadale with the Stellar Monarchs leading 16-8 and skipper Josh Pickering told fans that conditions were too difficult. Pickering (pictured) added: “The track was fine before the rain started but I’ve been out for eight weeks and I don’t want to be…
Royal Highland Show – from the air
The 300 acre site at The Royal Highland Showground is usually only seen from the air by those arriving at or departing from Edinburgh Airport. Today, drone pilot Craig Duncan took a look at the show ground from above and recorded it in the photos below. Unless you already have a ticket for Saturday it…