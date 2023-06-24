Around 10 am on Saturday, 24 June, the body of a man was found in the Holyrood Park area of Edinburgh.


Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of William Robertson, 63, reported missing from the Leith area, has been informed.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

