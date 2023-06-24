Cab Direct Championship: Glasgow Tigers 38, Scunthorpe Scorpions 28.

Glasgow team boss Cami Brown believes his side are showing more “muscle” after a strong win over Scunthorpe in the Cab Direct Championship at Ashfield.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers stung the Scorpions with several hard overtaking moves in a 38-28 victory and the result stands despite the meeting being abandoned after 11 races due to rain.

Brown (pictured) admitted: “We’ve done a lot of work to the track over the past few days and the boys pulled off some brilliant passes. The racing has been outstanding all season, but the lads really pushed a tough Scunthorpe side.”

The team manager said: “We’ve had a couple of below par home performances this season, but we are back to our best. We showed more muscle tonight. All the lads delivered big time and made a very good Scunny team look quite ordinary at times.”

Tigers now have what Brown termed “a massive week” ahead with Poole at Ashfield next Friday in the BSN Final and he said: “It is the first trophy up for grabs in British speedway and we want it.”

Tigers took the lead in Heat 2 after both Ace Pijper and Lee Complin passed Nathan Ablitt in a cracking four laps but the big blow for the visitors came with Connor Mountain crashing and having to withdraw from the meeting.

Glasgow 38: Chris Harris 8, Ben Basso 8, Claus Vissing 6, Tom Brennan 5+1, Marcin Nowak 5+1, Lee Complin 2+1.

Scunthorpe 28: Ryan Douglas 8, Drew Kemp 8, Jake Allen 6, Simon Lambert 4+1, Nathan Ablitt 1, Connor Mountain 0.

