John Cook shows off one of the fine fish caught by anglers recently aboard an Aquamarine Charters trip out of Eyemouth.

This one was tempted off Marshall Meadows just outside Berwick and boss Derek Anderson said that fishing is currently good with squid the most productive bait.

The company have weekend trips but have also started midweek charters from the Berwickshire port. Ring Anderson to check on availability on 07860 804316.

Meanwhile, would you be interested in some free fishing alongside some of the country’s top anglers, and a possible future opportunity to represent your country at World and European level?

The Scottish National Fly Fishing League (SNFFL) is Scotland’s internationally recognised body, tasked with team selection for the World, European, World Masters and Five Nations fly fishing championships.

They are looking to recruit a few “guest anglers” to support our competition days and if you are interested you will be invited to fish two of four sessions with one other angler from Scotland’s Premier League.

Archie Ferguson, the organisation’s press officer, said: “Guest anglers will be expected to fish to Fips-Mouche, International Sport Fly Fishing Federation, rules, and may be asked to fish once or twice throughout the season.

“It would also be a great opportunity to experience competition at this level and even provide an opportunity for inclusion in future leagues.”

If you are interested, please provide a brief description of yourself and your experience by contacting Archie Ferguson on archie834@btinternet.com

Like this: Like Loading...