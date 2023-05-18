Carriageway improvements will be carried out on the A1 at Bankton Junction, just outside Prestonpans, where Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, plan six nights of works.

Resurfacing works will be carried out between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am each night from Monday 22 until Friday 26 May. Traffic counter reinstatement works are planned on Monday 29 May between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am.

The A1 will be closed Northbound while the works take place. The diversion is off at Abbotsview junction, following the A199, A6137,B1377,A198 and will rejoin the A1 at Bankton NB onslip. This will add approximately two miles and eight minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Stakeholders have been consulted by BEAR Scotland in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland onwww.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.

