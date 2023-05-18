Carriageway improvements will be carried out on the A1 at Bankton Junction, just outside Prestonpans, where Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, plan six nights of works.
Resurfacing works will be carried out between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am each night from Monday 22 until Friday 26 May. Traffic counter reinstatement works are planned on Monday 29 May between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am.
The A1 will be closed Northbound while the works take place. The diversion is off at Abbotsview junction, following the A199, A6137,B1377,A198 and will rejoin the A1 at Bankton NB onslip. This will add approximately two miles and eight minutes to affected journeys.
Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.
Stakeholders have been consulted by BEAR Scotland in advance to make them aware of the plans.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.
“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.
“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland onwww.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.
Wanted – drivers to try out new electric vehicles – must be under 10
From this weekend at the Royal Highland Centre drivers have the chance to try out a new electric vehicle – but they must be under the age of 10. Edinburgh is one of the first locations where drivers can try out the new British made Firefly Sport. The vehicle is educational, but also engineered to…
Continue Reading Wanted – drivers to try out new electric vehicles – must be under 10
Five things you need to know today
Transport and Environment Committee The now monthly meeting of the committee with possibly the largest brief on the council meets today. The meeting will commence with deputations from six groups, some of these in person rather than written. On the agenda there is a progress report on the provision of secure cycle parking – or…
Windfarm will support the local community for another 25 years
One of Scotland largest windfarms has been granted an extra 25 years of life in a move that is expected to help ring in funds for rural communities on the fringes of the Pentland Hills. The Harburnhead windfarm has already contributed almost £200,000 to local communities since it opened in 2016. And West Lothian Council Development Management…
Continue Reading Windfarm will support the local community for another 25 years
The Edinburgh Drawing School offers summer courses
The Edinburgh Drawing School, based in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, is hosting a Summer School of courses for adults and children this July and August. The school particularly takes students out of the classroom to capture the city’s historic sights on canvas, such as Edinburgh Castle, painted in the impressionist styles of Cézanne, Monet and Seurat.…
Continue Reading The Edinburgh Drawing School offers summer courses
Local businesses show Scottish products and services at leading trade show
Several Fife businesses, with the best food products of Fife, have taken part at Farm Shop & Deli, one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows. This show held annually at the NEC in Birmingham is described as “Where the Specialist Retail Sector Meets” as it connects all types of specialist food businesses…
Continue Reading Local businesses show Scottish products and services at leading trade show
Scottish Government working to protect food security
A new dedicated Food Security Unit has been set up to monitor the supply chain for any possible disruption. The Short-Life Food Security and Supply Taskforce was set uo by The Scottish Government immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and made this one of its key recommendations. The unit will progress the work begun…
Continue Reading Scottish Government working to protect food security