One of Scotland largest windfarms has been granted an extra 25 years of life in a move that is expected to help ring in funds for rural communities on the fringes of the Pentland Hills.
The Harburnhead windfarm has already contributed almost £200,000 to local communities since it opened in 2016.
And West Lothian Council Development Management Committee raised no objections after being consulted by the Scottish Government under the Electricity Act to extend the operational life of Harburnhead Windfarm to 50 years – 2066.
The windfarm which sits on moorland south-west of West Calder, near Cobbinshaw Loch, has been in operation since 2016 and was due to be decommissioned by 2041. Since February 2017 it has contributed £196,440.64 to surrounding communities.
The windfarm has 22 turbines and has an electricity generating capacity of 51.7MW. It can generate clean energy for around 31,000 homes and reduces annual carbon emissions by around 60,000 tonnes.
In a report to the DMC planners said: “The wind farm has been operational for over six years and is already providing a valuable contribution to the Scottish Government’s net zero and renewable energy targets.
“The additional 25 years’ life extension would maximise the benefits of the renewable energy infrastructure at the site, making a significant contribution to addressing the global climate emergency declared by the Scottish Government in 2019.
“The life extension would ensure the renewable energy capacity provided by the wind farm remains on-line beyond the 2045 target date for ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions set out in the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) Act 2019.
The wind turbines have low levels of degradation and will be able to operate beyond the present 25 year limit in the existing consent. Thus there is no technical reason for decommissioning the wind farm after 25 years. The proposed life extension would have no significant environmental disadvantages and for the 2045 ‘net zero’ target set to be met it is important the wind farm is not decommissioned prematurely.”
West Calder, and its surrounding villages have benefitted from windfarm cash including Harburn, Addiewell, and Loganlea.
Wind farms have contributed more than £1 million to West Lothian since they were first established in the county in 2007.
In 2019 the council’s Partnership and Resources Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel heard that West Lothian Development Trust (WLDT) set up to handle wind farm contributions has made more than £765,000 in grants to 41 local organisations since then.
Five wind farms in West Lothian have provided community benefit payments to WLDT – Black Law, Pateshill, Harburnhead, Tormywheel and Pearie Law. More money will come into the trust as newer windfarms, including a huge new development at Camility on the boundary of the Pentland National Park at Harburn, are built and become operational.
by Stuart Somerville Local Democracy Reporter
Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Five things you need to know today
Transport and Environment Committee The now monthly meeting of the committee with possibly the largest brief on the council meets today. The meeting will commence with deputations from six groups, some of these in person rather than written. On the agenda there is a progress report on the provision of secure cycle parking – or…
Roadworks at Bankton Junction will take six nights
Carriageway improvements will be carried out on the A1 at Bankton Junction, just outside Prestonpans, where Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, plan six nights of works. Resurfacing works will be carried out between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am each night from Monday 22 until Friday 26 May. Traffic counter reinstatement works are planned…
Continue Reading Roadworks at Bankton Junction will take six nights
The Edinburgh Drawing School offers summer courses
The Edinburgh Drawing School, based in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, is hosting a Summer School of courses for adults and children this July and August. The school particularly takes students out of the classroom to capture the city’s historic sights on canvas, such as Edinburgh Castle, painted in the impressionist styles of Cézanne, Monet and Seurat.…
Continue Reading The Edinburgh Drawing School offers summer courses
Local businesses show Scottish products and services at leading trade show
Several Fife businesses, with the best food products of Fife, have taken part at Farm Shop & Deli, one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows. This show held annually at the NEC in Birmingham is described as “Where the Specialist Retail Sector Meets” as it connects all types of specialist food businesses…
Continue Reading Local businesses show Scottish products and services at leading trade show
Scottish Government working to protect food security
A new dedicated Food Security Unit has been set up to monitor the supply chain for any possible disruption. The Short-Life Food Security and Supply Taskforce was set uo by The Scottish Government immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and made this one of its key recommendations. The unit will progress the work begun…
Continue Reading Scottish Government working to protect food security
Cook stars as Brummies humbled in the Midlands
Stellar Monarchs turned on a powerful display to finish 18-point victors over Birmingham Brummies to record their first league win of the season. Monarchs crossed the line first in 11 of the 15 races and team manager John Campbell said: “I am very pleased with the excellent display. There was good scoring throughout showing what…
Continue Reading Cook stars as Brummies humbled in the Midlands