The Edinburgh Drawing School, based in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, is hosting a Summer School of courses for adults and children this July and August.

The school particularly takes students out of the classroom to capture the city’s historic sights on canvas, such as Edinburgh Castle, painted in the impressionist styles of Cézanne, Monet and Seurat. A huge part of the summer school is also dedicated to putting on fun, yet educational classes for children. Throughout the summer, an Art History tour is offered, as well as many occasions to paint in the botanic gardens, and courses to paint animals in the studio at Great King Street.

This year in 2023, the school welcomes a host of celebrated artists, who have given up some of their time to share their skills and knowledge. The school will host a week long art retreat at Auchencairn House in Dumfries, with renowned artist Ewan McClure. Students will enjoy a week long immersion in the grounds and surroundings, painting landscape in oil. Back up in Edinburgh the school welcomes Fee Dickson Reid for three days of painting seascapes in the studio, James Cowper to paint flowers and an intensive workshop of the figure in oil. Penelope Anstice joins the school to paint in loose and expressive watercolour, Ingrid Nilsson for lino printing and the Perthshire born sculptor, Hector Guest to ‘Draw the Portrait in Clay’.

Joining the school full time for the academic year is abstract painter Jonathan Freemantle, with his deep and extensive knowledge of modern artists and old masters alike. More importantly, Jonathan has arrived to share the value of what it means to ‘create’ as an elemental act within itself.

EDS is also delighted to welcome children’s book illustrator Augusta Kirkwood. Augusta teaches ‘Illustration: Storytelling & Design’ on Thursday evenings.

The Edinburgh Drawing School is ready to welcome students of all abilities, for an incredible collaboration this summer.

The Edinburgh Drawing School

13A Great King Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QW0131 556 0971

www.edinburghdrawingschool.co.uk

