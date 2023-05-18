Several Fife businesses, with the best food products of Fife, have taken part at Farm Shop & Deli, one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.

This show held annually at the NEC in Birmingham is described as “Where the Specialist Retail Sector Meets” as it connects all types of specialist food businesses with key buyers. Covering local and regional produce, plus the very latest equipment, labelling, packaging and branding solutions, the show puts on new product launches, with plenty of opportunities for live events and sessions. It also gives insight into the next big food and drink trends for 2024.

The Buffalo Farm and Modern Standard Coffee attended the show thanks to support from Fife Council’s Economic Development Trade Development Programme which is developed to help businesses take part in key exhibitions and trade shows, to grow their business and reach new markets.

Emma Johnson of The Buffalo Farm said: “Our aim in attending this key show was to introduce our Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella to independent retailers and identify which distributors they currently use. We also wanted to receive important feedback on the quality of our mozzarella compared to others available.

“We want to thank Fife Council’s Economic Development team for their support in attending the Farm Shop & Deli Show. As a result, we met potential new customers and distributors and secured new routes to market across the UK! Overall, our attendance at the show was a huge success.”

Mint Modern represented team Fife with support from Food From Fife. Nicola Stewart brand designer, found attending the trade show to be “an advantageous experience” where she was able to “research and connect with potential customer groups in the fine food, farm shops and artisan sector, as well as identifying potential packaging and print suppliers to collaborate with”.

She said: “Increasing my brand footprint is important to me as the business grows. Being part of this trade show is a learning journey. I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity.”

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Economic Development, Business & Employability at Fife Council, said:“With its rich food heritage, it’s vital that we see Fife businesses represented at a prestigious trade show such as Farm Shop & Deli. We are delighted to hear that these three businesses, displaying a level of excellency in their respective fields, not only enjoyed the experience of showcasing their products, but came back with significant leads and positive outcomes.

“Supporting these businesses in attending trade shows and exhibitions like these is what our Trade Development Programme is all about – it’s just one of a number of ways we can help them grow and prosper, right here in Fife.”

fifemeansbusiness@fife.gov.uk

Like this: Like Loading...