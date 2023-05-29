Train for a career in sports with the city’s leading sports and leisure provider.
Edinburgh’s leading sports and leisure provider, Edinburgh Leisure, will be running a series of coaching academies providing nationally recognised qualifications that will enable successful learners to lead safe and enjoyable sport/physical activity.
Targeted at young people aged 16-24 years, and fully funded through Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities, The Coaching Academy will assist young people to learn new skills for the job market, using the capacity of sports coaching to transform lives, increase motivation, encourage learning, and support personal development.
The inaugural 2023 intake will be limited to 16 candidates with learning focussed on studying for a sport leadership qualification and sports’ specific coaching course qualifications.
Candidates will gain the SCQF Sports Leaders Level 5 qualification carried out as a week-long course from 17-21 July at Meadowbank Sports Centre delivered by Edinburgh Leisure.
The Sports Leaders sessions use sport to deliver fun and engaging physical activities with other attendees. Candidates will plan, lead, and evaluate sports/physical activity sessions over a number of tutored hours and then demonstrate their leadership skills as part of an assessment.
Upon completion of Sports Leaders, a series of three coaching qualifications will be delivered once weekly at Meadowbank Sports Centre for the 16 candidates. Attendance at all courses is required.
Those qualifications are:
Scottish Badminton: Badminton Basics course: 27 July 2023
‘Badminton Basics’ is a six-hour course geared towards coaches with little or no badminton experience. It focuses on fun games for beginners, allowing participants to lead sessions at schools and assist more experienced coaches at clubs. Badminton Basics is a core component of the new coaching awards and, as such, is the first step on the pathway.
Scottish Athletics: Leading Athletics course: 3 August 2023
The three-hour ‘Leading Athletics’ workshop is available for coaches and allows for the training and development of new volunteers, with the aim of supporting existing leadership programmes and attracting more young leaders into the sport of athletics. The ‘Leading Athletics’ workshop is aimed at individuals looking to gain the skills to lead athletics activities for young athletes. Individuals completing the course will be able to support Coaching Assistants and Athletics Coaches.
Scottish FA: 1.1 Introduction to Football Coaching course: 10 August 2023
The Scottish FA Level 1.1 Introduction to Coaching course aims to develop a basic understanding of The Scottish FA coach education pathway and the coach’s learning journey focusing on effective communication and player interaction to develop effective delivery.
Participants will be signposted to Edinburgh Leisure volunteering opportunities within sports venues and holiday programme provision, where they will be immersed in all aspects of the sport and leisure coaching environment. This can lead to employment opportunities within Edinburgh Leisure.
Edinburgh Leisure will host a celebration event at the end of the programme.
To apply, click this link or scan the QR code to fill in the initial application form. Edinburgh Leisure is looking for candidates with a passion for sport, enthusiasm for learning and looking for a new opportunity. Registration closes on Friday, 30 June 2023. Edinburgh Leisure is looking for initial candidates with a passion for sport, enthusiasm for learning and looking for a new opportunity.
For further information, contact Gary Hocknull, Sports Development Officer at Edinburgh Leisure –garyhocknull@edinburghleisure.co.uk
