Independent bookshop Night Owl Books will hold a feline- themed fundraising event with author and TikTok star Alex Howard in support of Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home in June.
Alex Howard will be visiting East Linton on 19 June to celebrate the launch of The Ghost Cat, which will be released by Edinburgh-based publisher Black & White Publishing on 25 May.
Author Alex Howard – whose TikTok account @housedoctoralex has over 290,000 followers – will be visiting East Lothian during Independent Bookshop Week to celebrate the release of his new novel, The Ghost Cat.
Witnessing over a century of changes of an Edinburgh tenement building based on Alex’s own, The Ghost Cat purrs, shuffles and sniffs his way through the fashion, politics and technological advances of the modern era, alongside its ever-changing inhabitants.
The event, organised by independent bookshop Night Owl Books, will take place in East Linton Community Hall at 8pm on Monday 19 June, with £5 from the sale of each ticket donated to local animal charity Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home. Tickets and the book are available to purchase from www.nightowlbooks.co.uk
About The Ghost Cat:
12 decades, 9 lives, 1 cat… Early morning, 1902. In a gloomy Edinburgh tenement, Eilidh the charlady tips coal into a fire grate and sets it alight. Overhearing, a cat ambles over to curl up against the welcome heat. This is to be the cat’s last day on earth. But he is going to return… as The Ghost Cat, a spirit-feline destined to live out his ghostly existence according to the medieval proverb of “The Cat with Nine Lives” – For Three He Plays, For Three He Strays, For Three He Stays.
Follow The Ghost Cat as he witnesses the changes of the next two centuries as he purrs, shuffles and sniffs his way through the fashion, politics and technological advances of the modern era alongside the ever-changing inhabitants of an Edinburgh tenement. As we follow our new spirit-feline friend, this unique story unearths some startling revelations about the mystery of existence and the human condition and provides a feel-good read full of charm for any fan of history, humour and fur-ridden fun.
